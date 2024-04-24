One Piece Chapter 1113 unveils Vegapunk’s message – but there’s a catch

One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers finally unveil Vegapunk’s message – but there’s a big catch that might disappoint you.

One Piece has had its fair share of big moments in the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga. However, Vegapunk‘s message about the truth of the world has the potential to turn the entire world upside down.

Not only is the entire world looking forward to what he has to say, but fans are also anticipating the moment when the genius scientist finally shares the truth with everyone. The Five Elders are desperately trying to stop the broadcast from happening.

Article continues after ad

It’s also worth mentioning that they rarely leave Mariejois, which proves the threat is greater to them than anything. One Piece Chapter 1113 finally reveals Vegapunk’s message. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Vegapunk’s message in One Piece Chapter 1113 doesn’t reveal everything

One Piece Chapter 1113 reveals only a small part of Vegapunk’s message. The entire message might be revealed in Chapter 1114 which will be released after a short, week-long break. After this week’s issue, WSJ is taking a break due to Golden Week in Japan.

Article continues after ad

Hence, after Chapter 1113 arrives, fans will have to wait two more weeks to discover what Vegapunk means about the world sinking into the sea. Eiichiro Oda proves just how unpredictable he could be. While most fans were debating about Vegapunk’s message being related to the Ohara Incident or the accident Kingdom, he dropped a bomb about the fate of the world.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, we also find out that Gorosei, indeed, knew nothing about the message. However, they knew it spells trouble, so they went to Egghead to stop the broadcast. Vegapunk contributes a lot to the overall power of the Marines. From turning Kuma into a Pacifista to creating weapons of mass destruction such as Mother Flame, Vegapunk has helped the World Government a lot.

However, he regrets working for them and always knew he’d die for the bad things he did. Hence, he revealed that he had prepared a message for when that time came. His death triggered a worldwide broadcast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The broadcast was triggered in Chapter 1108, released on February 25, 2024. It’s been two months since then, and we still don’t know the entire truth. However, there is a possibility that Chapter 1114 will give us the full picture.

For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at our list of the 10 strongest One Piece characters.