How to watch Jake Paul’s Untold episode on Netflix: Release date, cast, more

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is getting his very own episode of Netflix’s sports series ‘Untold.’ Here’s how to watch the influencer’s appearance in the show.

Jake Paul is one of the internet’s most bombastic creators. Following in his brother’s footsteps, he made the transition from Vine to YouTube in the late 2010’s and even appeared on a Disney show… but his real passion was boxing, all along.

After Jake took part in Logan Paul vs KSI in 2018, Jake would go on to become one of the most prominent influencer-boxers out there, taking on some of the biggest names in combat sports like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Now, he’s getting his very own episode of Netflix’s sports documentary series ‘Untold,’ which focuses on “unique and lesser-known” stories in the world of athletics. Here’s how you can tune in.

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake Paul has become a major figure in the influencer-boxing space since 2018.

Where to watch Jake Paul’s ‘Untold’ Episode

Untold is distributed solely on Netflix, so fans will need to nab a subscription to catch Jake Paul’s episode of the show.

Netflix subscriptions have various tiers, but a standard plan with ads comes at a cost of $6.99 per month in the United States, with a basic, no-ad plan ringing it at $9.99.

In the UK, fans can watch with a standard plan for £4.99 per month or a basic, no-ad plan for £6.99 per month.

When does Jake Paul’s ‘Untold’ Netflix episode come out?

Jake Paul’s episode of Untold is set to air on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Thus far, no specific time has been revealed for the episode’s launch.

Who will be in Jake Paul’s ‘Untold’ episode?

While it’s unclear who, exactly, will feature alongside ‘The Problem Child’ in his upcoming Netflix special, it’s quite possible that we could see his big brother, Logan Paul, as well as other influencers making an appearance.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated on this forthcoming episode right here on Dexerto as more information becomes available.

This latest news comes on the heels of another major development for Paul, who recently revealed that he scored a role in his first major motion picture centering around combat sports.