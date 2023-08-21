Suits Season 10: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Suits Season 10, including any renewal and release date updates, cast and plot speculation, and more.

In 2011, a pot-smoking genius on the run from the police stumbled into an interview for Harvard graduates with Pearson Hardman, a prestigious New York City law firm. His charisma gets him in the room with the firm’s best closer, and after impressing him with his encyclopedic, borderline-superhuman knowledge of legal codes and policies, he’s offered a job as an associate.

This was the start of Suits, and Mike Ross and Harvey Specter’s beautiful friendship. Through nine seasons of binge-worthy television, the pair took on fraudsters, corrupt CEOs, prisons, and more, and that’s before we get to all the drama in between, whether it’s Louis feeling betrayed by Donna and co. or Rachel and Mike’s tumultuous relationship.

Suits has been one of the most-watched shows across the world in recent months thanks to its success on Netflix and Peacock, so fans may be wondering: is there going to be a Suits Season 10, and if so, when is it coming out? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a Suits Season 10?

Suits hasn’t been renewed for Season 10 – but that doesn’t mean it’ll never happen.

The show originally came to an end amid dwindling ratings with its ninth season in 2018, which paved the way for the short-lived Pearson spinoff. However, ever since coming to Netflix and dominating the charts, demand for another chapter of Suits has been refuelled – and there’s a small chance of a comeback.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Gene Klein said: “You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” he said.

“But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

USA Network

Showrunner Aaron Korsh doesn’t seem as keen on the idea, but he recently said he’d “consider” a revival if there was enough demand and he could round up everyone for a tenth season. “Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing,” he wrote.

If you’ve still got an appetite for more Suits, it has been remade twice: there’s a Korean remake with 16 episodes and a Japanese remake with two seasons.

Is there a Suits Season 10 release date?

No, Suits Season 10 doesn’t have a release date.

There’s an easy reason for this: it’s not been announced, and it likely won’t happen at all. If it’s ever renewed for another season, we’ll probably be waiting a while due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, plus the inevitable time of production. We’ll update this space with any fresh information or updates.

Suits Season 10 cast: Who’d be in it?

It’s difficult to say who’d return for Suits Season 10. We’d bet on Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty returning as Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen respectively, as well as Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, but it all depends on the plot of the tenth season.

Don’t get excited about seeing Meghan Markle’s Rachel Zane again. Excluding documentaries, she’s not appeared in any movies or TV shows since 2016 after her marriage to Prince Harry, and their relationship is why she left the series in the first place.

As Markle readied her departure, Patrick J. Adams prepared to say goodbye to Mike Ross and left after Season 7. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “After seven seasons – really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife [Troian Bellisario] and there was that pressure.

USA Network

“I started thinking about leaving at the end of the first half of Season 6, after Mike was released from prison. From a story point of view, I was a little unsure of what was left for him to do. Mike had made the pledge during his trial that if he were allowed to continue to practice the law, he would dedicate his time and energy to underrepresented people and not big, corporate interests. I wasn’t sure how we were going to work that version of the character into the fabric of the show.

“Aaron Korsh and I talked about it and he pitched this idea of Harvey offering a one-for-one deal that would keep Mike working at the firm so he could gather the resources to go and do more pro-bono cases. That brought up an interesting Season 7. And I’m proud of how this season turned out.”

Gina Torres could return as Jessica Pearson, although her character was disbarred and ended up entering the world of Chicago politics, so it’s unclear how she’d re-enter the main series.

Suits Season 10 plot: What would it be about?

There’s no official plot details for Suits Season 10, but we have a few ideas of where it could go.

The series ended with Donna and Harvey getting married and moving to Seattle to work with Mike and Rachel, taking on class action lawsuits against big companies. So, we could pick up with them all there… there’s just the issue of Markle’s character and whether or not they’d recast her to make a continuation of the story possible – which seems unlikely.

There’s also the idea of picking things back up with Louis as the head of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett; perhaps he’d get a new protege like Mike Ross, or maybe we’d just see his triumphs and woes as the managing partner of the firm while Samantha, Alex, and Katrina take on all sorts of new cases.

USA Network

Funnily enough, a Louis spinoff and other concepts have already been considered by Korsh, with Klein revealing: “There were numerous ideas for spinoffs that we mostly just sort of fantasized about. Like, Aaron and I would sit around and go, ‘What about this? What about that?'”

“Obviously, there was a Louis Litt-themed one. There were lesser characters who [Aaron] had spinoff ideas for, ideas that would be prequels where it’d be a younger version of, like, an ancillary character. Really interesting, fun ideas that we never took anywhere.”

Klein said it’ll ultimately come down to Korsh. “Suits is 100% Aaron Korsh, so in order for anything to happen, Aaron would have to want to do it. I knew, in the immediate aftermath of writing nine seasons, he was eager to write other things. But I also know how much he loves these characters,” he explained.

That's everything we know about Suits Season 10.

