Another win for Netflix is set to be on the horizon with the adaptation of 3 Body Problem – and now its epic first trailer has just dropped.

Not even a full month into the new year and Netflix is already flying high on successful original content, hitting the ground running with shows like Fool Me Once and The Brothers Sun.

The streaming platform boasts a healthy slate of new stories still to come too, including the likes of Griselda and the highly anticipated adaptation of 3 Body Problem.

With Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at the helm, the first trailer for the sci-fi series has finally dropped.

3 Body Problem drops mysterious first trailer

Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for 3 Body Problem, which you can check out below:

The official series synopsis reads: “A learned educator delivers a lecture shedding light on the three-body problem in a detailed and easy-to-understand manner.”

Adapted from author Liu Cixin’s trilogy, the show deals with humanity’s first encounter with an alien civilization. Through depictions of the past, present time, and future outcomes, we learn not only about this new race and its advancements but also how humans deal with the fallout of discovering life beyond Earth.

Cast members include Saamer Usmani, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Rosalind Chao, and Benedict Wong.

The trailer drop has had fans hyped for the Netflix release of 3 Body Problem, drawing out teasers that have even extended to recruiting influencers for its countdown.

“Looks like the headset from 3 BODY PROBLEM,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the trailer. “Co-ordinates go to the start of a road in Hertford, North Carolina called BODY ROAD.”

“Ohhhh this is INTRIGUING,” a second added.

3 Body Problem streams on Netflix from March 21. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

