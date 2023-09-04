Bodies: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The Brits know how to do a crime drama, but this new Netflix series proves there’s a new twist to add to the tried and tested method – so, here’s everything you need to know about the Bodies release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

With the SAG-AFTRA strikes slowing down productions, choosing a new series to binge is beginning to get a bit tricky. However, Netflix is set to pull it out of the bag with Bodies, a new crime drama that defies all sense of time.

Starring familiar faces such as Stephen Graham, the limited series is set to be based on the graphic novel of the same name, created by Si Spencer.

Crossing different periods in time, Bodies is set to tell four stories simultaneously. Check out everything you need to know below, including release date, trailer, cast, and plot.

Bodies will be available on Netflix on October 19, 2023.

In true Netflix style, all episodes are likely to drop at once, though no episodic release schedule has officially been confirmed.

Bodies trailer

The first teaser trailer for the Netflix series Bodies can be viewed below:

“You’re not the first detective to discover this body,” an ominous voiceover explains. Different detectives are each seen investigating a crime while the same voice explains “I’m going to tell you everything. It’s going to blow your mind.”

Bodies cast: Who’s in it?

The main Bodies cast can be viewed below, including the actors and the characters they play:

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix

Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman

Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead

Shira Haas as DC Maplewood

Bodies plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis of Netflix series Bodies, so look away now to avoid any spoilers!

“As a crime drama with a twist, four different detectives in four different eras of London find themselves investigating the same murder.

“They uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years, all based around one unidentified body in Whitechapel.”

Bodies will be available to stream on Netflix in October. Check out other releases to come below:

