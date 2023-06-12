Is there a Midnight Sons movie in the MCU? Marvel’s horror subcategory has been slowly gaining traction, but are the Midnight Sons a part of this dark new world?

With the flop that was Ant-Man 3 and the underwhelming performance of Black Panther 2, moviegoers started to wonder whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s glory days were over.

But this all changed with the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, a glorious closer for the titular team which demonstrated what a true superhero film should look like.

And with Marvel Comics providing a seemingly endless pool of characters and storylines to draw from, there’s plenty of life left in the MCU yet, with a plethora of projects in development for Phase 6 and beyond. So, where do the Midnight Sons fit into this?

Who are the Midnight Sons?

The Midnight Sons are a team of supernatural heroes in the Marvel Comics who often deal with threats of a mystical or otherworldly nature. While the roster has changed over time, the original lineup introduced in the ‘90s included the following characters:

Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and a master of the mystic arts who often leads teams against supernatural threats

Ghost Rider, the alter-ego of Danny Ketch who transforms into a flaming skeleton with a motorcycle when innocent blood is spilled

Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider who later served as a mentor to Danny Ketch and also joined the Midnight Sons

Morbius, the Living Vampire who turned into a pseudo-bloodsucker after a failed experiment intended to cure his rare blood disease

Blade, the Vampire Hunter and a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten by a bloodsucker while she was in labor

Hannibal King, a private detective turned vampire who abstains from human blood

Frank Drake, a descendant of Dracula who initially hated his lineage, but later embraces it to battle supernatural forces

Marvel Comics

Later iterations of the group also included characters like Werewolf by Night, Punisher, Hellstorm, and Jennifer Kale, among others – as with many superhero teams, the Midnight Sons is fluid and often changes based on the story arc and creative team.

Is there a Midnight Sons movie in the MCU?

No, there currently isn’t a Midnight Sons movie in the MCU. However, there’s a good chance we could be getting one in the future. Plus, we’ve already been introduced to a fair few members already, and a couple are getting their MCU debuts soon.

Talks of a Midnight Sons MCU movie started heating up following the release of Moon Knight on Disney+ last year, when lead star Oscar Isaac – who plays Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight – name-dropped the team in numerous interviews.

In one chat shared by Cosmic Culture, Isaac was asked which two Avengers he’d like to have as teammates, but he replied to say he’d rather join forces with the Midnight Sons, stating: “Imagine, with Punisher, Ghost Rider, Blade – I believe this would be a very interesting group.”

The hype continued with the highly celebrated Werewolf by Night standalone special, which saw the introduction of Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing (Carey Jones), all of whom were part of a Midnight Sons team at one point in the comics.

Another reason fans are convinced we’ll be getting a Midnight Sons movie in the future is due to the fact that a key teammate will be making his MCU debut soon. We are, of course, talking about the Blade reboot, which sees Mahershala Ali taking over the eponymous role.

Then there’s the fact that the original iteration of the team already has well-established characters in the MCU, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher (who’s set to return in Daredevil: Born Again). Although it’s anyone’s guess what will happen with Morbius (the less said about that film, the better).

Marvel Studios

In short, the Midnight Sons would be a welcome addition to the MCU, offering the chance to explore new and familiar characters in a horror setting. We’ll be sure to keep this post updated if and when new details roll in.

