Kevin Feige’s explains decision to announce MCU Phase 6 plans early

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige surprisingly announced Phase Six along with Phase Five at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con – but why?

Marvel returned to Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con this year to lay out their new phases, the first time since laying out their Phase 4 plans in 2019.

As per usual, MCU architect Kevin Feige led the panel, which included a multitude of announcements, as well as appearances from some of the franchise’s biggest stars.

And as if to make up for lost time, not only did Marvel announce their upcoming Phase Five, they also announced Phase Six, including two new Avengers movies in the same year. This may have (pleasantly) surprised many fans, but Feige has a reason for previewing so much of what the MCU has to come.

What did Kevin Feige say about the MCU’s newest Phases?

At the panel, Feige announced that Phase Four would end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and then Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would kick off MCU’s Phase Five.

And he then revealed his plans for Phase Six, which would begin with a Fantastic Four reboot and finish off with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While he didn’t explain everything that would happen in Phase Six, this was still more information than people were expecting.

Why did Kevin Feige announce the MCU’s Phase 6?

In an interview with ET Online, Feige admitted that Marvel decided to release plans surrounding Phase Six in order to give fans some kind of “guide point”, with the two Avengers movies being the culmination.

Furthermore, Feige also revealed that Phase Four and Five don’t have any Avengers movies due to his new belief that these group movies work best as Saga-cappers.

He stated: “It felt like we needed to let people know – people used to have that guide point of when an Avengers would come to cap the Phase – it felt like announcing today that the Multiverse Saga and two Avengers films would cap that was something that we needed to share.”

As Marvel fans knew that the overarching Thanos/Infinity saga was happening from pretty early on, especially with the use of the first two Avengers movies, it seems like Feige wants to let people know that the next phases have that same kind of end sight, even if it isn’t obvious yet. Especially considering that many people have already expressed confusion and fatigue at the MCU’s Phase 4.

