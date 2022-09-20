The Punisher rumored to return to MCU in Daredevil Born Again

Jon Bernthal could be donning his Skull Kevlar vest once more, as The Punisher is rumored to make a grand return in Marvel’s Daredevil Born Again show on Disney+.

The Punisher has an interest life on the big and small screen. We’ve seen Rocky IV alum Dolph Lundgren take a shot at the character, as well as the underrated Thomas Jane back in 2004.

Ray Stevenson gave his take on the character too in Punisher: War Zone, though it hardly inspired the same thrills seen in the battle royale of the same name.

With Charlie Cox returning to the role of Matt Murdock in Disney+’s Daredevil Born Again, he might not be alone, as Jon Bernthal is allegedly preparing to return as The Punisher too.

Jon Bernthal reportedly returning as The Punisher on Disney+

According to entertainment scooper’s KC Walsh and Charles Murphy, Jon Bernthal’s reappearance in the MCU could be sooner than we think. With Daredevil Born Again set to enter production in 2023, many have hoped to see other characters such as Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones appear.

The latter was rumored to have a role within She-Hulk, though is speculated that Ritter’s schedule didn’t allow this to come to fruition.

Marvel fan and podcaster Tom Smith managed to contact Murphy, who has correctly scooped Marvel projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home in the past.

“Basically Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream and they planned to bring in Ritter but there’s a scheduling problem for Born Again,” Smith claimed.

“So they needed another Netflix star to the fill the role. It’s Jon Bernthal. Wouldn’t be shocked if Ritter cameos tho.”

With Marvel Studios owning the Netflix shows completely and ushering Matt Murdock back into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes sense to renewed takes on these characters materialize. The same approach was seen with Kingpin in Hawkeye.

In the meantime, be sure to keep updated with all things Marvel as new developments occur.