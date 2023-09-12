Invincible creator reveals “terrifying” prospect of huge Season 2

Invincible’s creator Robert Kirkman has revealed a “terrifying” prospect going into the show’s highly anticipated second season.

The world was taken by storm by 2021’s superhero animated series Invincible, as the show greatly deviated from the normal perception of superhero shows.

Invincible, which is based on a comic of the same name, follows teenager Mark Grayson, who starts to develop super powers on his seventeenth birthday thanks to his father Nolan, who is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

The first season is quite acclaimed as both the story and visuals locked audiences in for the long run, and now the show’s creator has revealed that there’s a bigger, more terrifying threat coming in Season 2.

Invincible Season 2 will see a larger overarching threat

Robert Kirkman, the creator of the Invincible comic and show, recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss how Season 2 of the series will be greatly different to Season 1.

“I think Invincible Season 1 is a clear representation of what you’re going to get from this show, but overall Season 2 is going to feel much bigger than Season 1,” Kirkman said.

“The overarching story of Invincible that’ll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood… and possibly even into old age. So in Season 2, we’ll see him maturing and growing up a little bit.”

The showrunner went on to say that Omni-Man (Nolan’s real identity, which saw him be revealed to be a bloodthirsty agent for the Viltrumite Empire instead of a Superman-type hero) leaving Earth after his confrontation with Mark has actually left the planet in a worse position.

Kirkman explained, “I think that, if anything, people should be aware of the fact that not only did Omni-Man become a threat at the end of the first season, but he also revealed a larger threat in the Viltrumites themselves.

“That threat is going to come into play in Season 2, and Omni-Man is not there to defend the Earth, especially from his own people. That ends up being a terrifying prospect that hangs over the series for a good long time.”

