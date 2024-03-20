Invincible will give fan-favorite ‘villain’ a big redemption arc

Invincible Season 2 has a lot of storytelling left to do — and one piece of that has to do with beginning a redemption arc for its ‘villain.’

Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible is widely regarded as one of the best superhero shows currently on TV, and thanks in part to its one-of-a-kind cast, including Nolan Grayson aka Omi-Man (J.K. Simmons), Invincible’s Superman-type figure who fans believed would be the ultimate good guy, but was revealed to be anything but.

At the end of Season 1, his family and the rest of the world discovered his true Viltrumite nature as he left his super-powered son Mark bloodied and broken before disappearing from Earth.

Article continues after ad

Though viewers were keyed into Omi-Man’s horrific nature from Episode 1, seeing the destruction he left in his wake wasn’t easier to swallow so, when it was revealed that he would be returning for Season 2, fans wondered how the show could bring such a despicable character back onto their screens.

Article continues after ad

It turns out rehabilitating a mass murderer’s reputation is not an easy feat, as Invincible showrunner and producer Simon Racioppa told The Direct: “We want to make sure that everything in Season 1 matters, everything [Omni-Man] did in Season 1 matters. And it matters to our characters and matters to the world, and it matters to him. And he’s starting to realize that maybe what he did there was not great; it was kind of wrong, and it’s starting to drag on his psyche. And I think we just want to show you that we will explore that.”

Article continues after ad

Prime Video

Racioppa continued, “We want to show you that he’s a complicated person. He’s more than just a mass murderer. Even you know, though, he did some terrible things; he’s feeling bad about that. I want to explore that. Can you rehabilitate someone from that kind of situation? I don’t know; I think that will be a question for our audience. But we’re going to get into that pretty deeply.”

Article continues after ad

He continuously expressed how important it was for the Invincible team to get audiences “attached to [their] characters” because they want to “take things away from you, and maybe give them back in a different way.”

Article continues after ad

The overall goal for Invincible Season 2 seems to be “forward progress and momentum,” so fans should be excited to see how their favorite former villain will be changed by the time the credits roll on the Season 2 finale.