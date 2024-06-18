Invincible creator pitches DC crossover that would be a “bloodbath”

Invincible co-creator Ryan Ottley has pitched a DC crossover involving Mark Grayson going toe-to-toe with Superman, plus a few other characters.

Regarding Invincible and the Viltrumites, there’s no denying they have more than what it takes to fight Superman. They would go a few bloody rounds thanks to their superstrength and invincibility, with Ottley explaining it would be a “gore fest.”

During a Reddit AMA, a fan asked Ottley what his dream team-up or crossover would be. He would also get bonus points if he gave some good details, and the co-creator delivered… with an Invincible DC crossover.

“Oh, definitely Superman. And it would be a gore fest like you wouldn’t believe. Viltrumites would get Batman and Lobo on their side and they’d construct a plan to take down Clark and his entire Kryptonian race. Clark would hire Lex [Luthor] out of desperation to help him survive. Let the bloodbath happen DC, don’t be afraid,” said Ottley.

For fans of the original comic books, Invincible has run into a few well-known heroes like Spider-Man and Batman. The prospect of Ottley’s crossover isn’t too far-fetched when it comes to a written storyline, especially since the comics once revealed Grayson thinks Superman is lame because of his codename.

Invincible Season 2 proved that Mark hasn’t used the full extent of his Viltrumite powers. He had his own bloodbath when letting his anger loose on Angstrom Levy in the finale.

It proved that Mark has been pulling his punches not wanting to become the full extent of who he really is like his father. But there’s no denying that Grayson has enough power to take on Superman.

Invincible Season 3 will hopefully give fans the real extent of Mark’s powers as he enters a new chapter of his hero journey and a new suit.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video.