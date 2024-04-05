Invincible creator claims that wasn’t Batman in Season 2 finale

Invincible creator claims that wasn’t Batman in Season 2 finalePrime Video
Batman seemed to make a brief appearance in the Invincible Season 2 finale — but according to Robert Kirkman, it wasn’t actually the caped crusader.
The first half of Episode 8 saw Invincible travel through several alternate realities at the hands of Angstrom Levy, flinging him across multiverses with zombies, talking dinosaurs, and even a friendly neighborhood… Agent Spider.
The finale also recreated a scene from the comic, almost word for word: in another dimension, we cut to Mark sitting on a rooftop at night, talking to someone with a cape. “I mean, you’re a man who dresses like a bat. And you’re name is… well, I mean, like, don’t you think that’s kind of lazy?” he asks before he’s dragged away.
Everything about that moment is designed to suggest — if not outright say — Mark is speaking to Batman. It looks a bit like Gotham, the cape is styled like the DC hero, and even the music is reminiscent of Danny Elfman’s score. However, Kirkman claims this isn’t the case.
“Listen, I think that sequence might seem to imply a certain thing that isn’t there. That’s not Gotham City. That’s not Batman. That’s a completely different bat character that Mark is referring to,” he told Variety.
“If the audience is inferring a certain thing from it, I don’t have control over that. The audience gets to take from it what they will, but it was never our intention to imply anything remotely close to the Batman character.”
A new animated Batman series is in the works for Prime Video, so securing the rights wouldn’t have been out of the question. Kirkman’s comments are likely just tongue in cheek — but don’t get too excited about seeing Batman (or whoever that was) in the Invincible universe again.
Invincible Seasons 1-2 are streaming now.
