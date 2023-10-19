Invincible Season 2 is mere weeks away – but how many seasons of the show are there? Here’s what you need to know.

Invincible, based on the comic series of the same name by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, premiered on Prime Video in 2021 after a lengthy back-and-forward development. The adaptation was originally planned to be a movie, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing – while a big-screen version of the story is still in the works, it soon became a hit series.

It follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old high schooler who begins his transformation into a superhero under the watchful eye of Omni-Man (JK Simmons), his father and the most powerful being on Earth. While he wants to be a friendly neighborhood, all-seeing, all-helping hero, he struggles to balance his everyday responsibilities and his corrosive relationship with his dad, especially as the truth of his origins comes to light.

Two-and-a-half years later, Season 2 is about to hit our screens with the next, inevitably brutal chapter – but how many seasons of Invincible can fans expect?

How many seasons of Invincible are there?

One season of Invincible is currently available to watch in its entirety, with the second season premiering on November 3, 2023. However, Robert Kirkman believes there could be as many as 7/8 seasons.

Amid the near-immediate success of the series, Amazon announced it had already green-lit Invincible Seasons 2 and 3 before the first season’s finale.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons,” Kirkman said in an earlier statement.

While Season 3 is already “very far along” in development, with Kirkman hoping to shorten the release time between seasons after the long wait for the second, don’t expect Invincible to end any time soon.

In an interview with Polygon, Kirkman was asked how many seasons it would take to tell the comic’s entire story – bear in mind that it’s comprised of 144 issues across 25 volumes, so we’ve just scratched the surface.

“I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough,” he said, which could see it running for as long as Game of Thrones.

“But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic. And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward.”

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on November 3, 2023. Find out more about the upcoming series here.

