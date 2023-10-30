Invincible Season 2 release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Invincible Season 2 will soon be yours to conquer on Prime Video – so, here’s a full rundown of its release schedule, with the dates we know for each episode in the series.

Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a high-schooler who just happens to be the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). However, soon after developing his own powers and taking on his own mantle as Invincible, there’s a spate of bizarre, brutal incidents, including the mass murder of the Guardians of the Globe.

By the end of the first season, the truth had been revealed: Omni-Man was never meant to be Earth’s savior, but its conqueror from an infamous race of faraway barbarians who pillage, murder, and stomp their way across the universe – and Mark refused to allow it.

It’s been a long wait for Season 2 – by the time it premieres, it’ll have been exactly 918 days… but who’s counting? – but we’re less than a week away, so here’s a breakdown of its release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Invincible Season 2?

Invincible Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes – but we have some bad news.

Only the first four episodes are being released this year. The second half of Season 2 will drop sometime in early 2024.

Also, the show is airing weekly, so don’t look forward to binge-watching the whole thing; the first season dropped its first three episodes on the same date, presumably to attract interest in the series. However, there’s widespread hype for the new season, so we’ll just have to be patient this time.

Invincible Season 2 release schedule

Episode 1: November 3

Episode 2: November 10

Episode 3: September 17

Episode 4: October 25

Episode 5: 2024 TBC

Episode 6: 2024 TBC

Episode 7: 2024 TBC

Episode 8: 2024 TBC

Fans will inevitably have a headache at the thought of having to wait until next year for the other episodes. In an earlier interview with Collider, creator Robert Kirkman explained that several factors went into the decision to split the season.

“It’s a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought,” he said.

“But also this is something that we’ve done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it’s kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you’ve just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It’s a big episode. It’s definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode.

“And with everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there. So I think it’s good to take a pause and narratively, it’s gonna make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I’m talking about when the season launches.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 premieres on November 3 on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

