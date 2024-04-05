Invincible creator makes exciting promise for Season 3

With Invincible Season 2 ending on one of the bloodiest finales so far, creator Robert Kirkman has made an exciting promise for Season 3.

In Invincible Season 2’s finale, Mark faces off against a villain who forces him to do the unthinkable. Angstrom Levy goes too far in targeting Mark’s mother and his baby brother, and it pushes Mark over the edge.

Fans watched as an epic showdown happened between the two going across dimensions. But by the end of the fight, Mark’s rage takes over to protect the people he loves.

There’s no denying the finale for Invincible Season 2 was the best yet — but creator Robert Kirkman has promised fans that Season 3 will take things further than ever before.

“I think that there’s so many pieces that have been put in place in Season 2 that we’re going to build on in season three and so many different ways that we’re going to expand the show and push the show even further,” he said.

His main goal? To make every episode of Invincible Season 3 feel like its own finale. “We want every [Season 3] episode to feel like it’s a finale. Season 3 is an absolutely huge season with so many crazy things that you won’t expect. And where we leave things at the end of Season 3… oh my god, I cannot wait for people to see that stuff,” said Kirkman.

A fan on X/Twitter said, “If they can do sh*t like this every episode of Season 3. I will actually levitate to the heavens.”

Invincible Season 2 ended with Mark brutally killing Levy in a scene straight from the comic that inevitably changes Mark’s storyline going forward. He realizes he has no choice but to get stronger and better if he has any chance of protecting people.

Die-hard fans know what this means, as Mark will embark on a journey to do what must be done while not becoming the same monster as his father. Season 3 will follow up on this, and whether Mark will ever decide to tell Eve how he really feels.

Invincible Season 2 is now available on Prime Video, and you can keep tabs on all things Season 3 as it’s currently greenlighted for production.