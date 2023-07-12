Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford would yell “Nazi” at Mads Mikkelsen on set

Mads Mikkelsen has revealed that Harrison Ford would shout “there goes a Nazi” at him while they were on set for Indiana Jones 5, aka The Dial of Destiny.

Mads Mikkelsen is no stranger to playing villains, having starred as Bond bad guy Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, the vengeful Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and, of course, Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal.

As such, the decision to cast him as the main villain – a Nazi called Jürgen Voller – in Indiana Jones 5 seemed like a natural progression.

And let’s just say Indy himself, Harrison Ford, made sure his peer was able to get into character while they were shooting scenes.

Harrison Ford would shout “Nazi” at Mads Mikkelsen on Indiana Jones 5 set

In a new interview with GQ, Mads Mikkelsen breaks down his most iconic roles, one of which is his performance as Jürgen Voller in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees his character on the hunt for the same historical artefact as Indy.

Sharing a particularly unique on-set anecdote about Ford, Mikkelsen told the outlet: “I think I remember most, obviously, working with these fantastic people, and working with Harrison [Ford], of course, is the top thing.

“I mean, normally he would just see me wherever I was randomly far away and he would scream, ‘There goes a Nazi!’ like, ‘Right, okay, thanks Harrison!’ There would be an entire new crew who didn’t know the story, and everybody thought I was a Nazi. So, that was his way of warming up, and I liked it.

“He’s a teenager in his energy and everything about him; he’s a legend on so many levels, right? For his talent and the stuff he’s done. But he’s predominantly, in my world, a legend because he doesn’t behave like a legend; he just brings everything down to earth and makes everybody comfortable around him, so we can make and create a scene that works.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in cinemas now, and you can check out our other coverage of the movie below:

