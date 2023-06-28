Who dies in Indiana Jones 5? Deaths in Dial of Destiny explained

Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – hit UK screens today, and releases all over the world throughout this week. Meaning you might be wondering who dies – and who survives – the final adventure, and whether or not Indy himself kicks the bucket…

Here’s the official, spoiler-free version of the story: “It’s 1969, and Indiana Jones is ready to call it quits. Having spent more than a decade teaching at New York’s Hunter College, the esteemed professor of archaeology is preparing to retire to his modest apartment where, these days, he lives alone. Things change after a surprise visit from his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw, who is seeking a rare artefact that her father entrusted to Indy years earlier – the infamous Archimedes Dial, a device that purportedly holds the power to locate fissures in me.

“An accomplished con-artist, Helena steals the Dial and swiftly departs the country to sell the artefact to the highest bidder. Left with no choice but to go after her, Indy dusts off his fedora and leather jacket for one final ride. Meanwhile, Indy’s old nemesis, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working as a physicist in the U.S. space program, has his own plans for the Dial, a horrifying scheme that could change the course of world history.”

A bunch of Nazi henchmen die during the movie, as is usual during an Indiana Jones flick. But of the main characters, here’s who dies in Dial of Destiny. So beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

Who dies in Indiana Jones 5?

The following are the lead characters who die during Indiana Jones 5, plus the actors who play them:

Colonel Weber (Thomas Kretschmann)

Basil Shaw (Toby Jones)

Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson)

Renaldo (Antonio Banderas)

Klaber (Boyd Holbrook)

Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelseon)

As for how they die, Basil Shaw shoots Colonel Weber off the top of a train. Then Basil himself dies of natural causes offscreen between the 1944 events and 1969 events.

Mason and Renaldo are both shot dead by Nazis. While Voller is shot by Helena Shaw, then dies in a plane crash alongside Klaber.

Does Indy die in Indiana Jones 5?

No, Indy doesn’t die in Indiana Jones 5.

This being the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise – and with both star Harrison Ford and producer Kathleen Kennedy confirming Dial of Destiny would be the last – there were rumors that the title character would be killed off.

Well, fear not – in spite of taking a bullet to the chest, Indy survives until final frame. And even though this is the last movie, the climactic shot has him grabbing his iconic fedora from a clothesline, suggesting he isn’t done with adventuring yet!

