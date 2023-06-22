Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in Indiana Jones 5? Helena Shaw explained

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This is everything we know about her character Helena Shaw.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and directed a comedy-drama called Fleabag that she performed on stage. The success of that show was followed by an acclaimed and beloved TV adaptation, which in turn was the launchpad to what’s shaping up to be a remarkable career.

Waller-Bridge then created, wrote, and produced the hugely successful TV thriller Killing Ever. Before working on the Bond script for No Time to Die. And playing a droid in Solo: A Star Wars story.

Now she’s starring in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with the following everything we know about her character.

Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge play in Indiana Jones 5?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw in Indiana Jones 4, daughter of Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), and goddaughter of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford).

Though, her bond with the latter is weak, with the film’s official production notes explaining: “Intelligent, charming yet dangerously unpredictable, Helena has been estranged from her godfather for years.”

But the pair have much in common, with Shaw hunting ancient artifacts much like Jones in his prime. Though her reasons for wanting historical objects are somewhat less honorable than Indiana’s, with Helena keen to sell them on the black market to the highest bidder.

Shaw also has a sense of humor, with Waller-Bridge describing her thusly: “She’s fiercely independent, knows what she needs to survive, and she’s going to go and get it. All while she’s being very witty and funny.”

Helena Shaw “the catalyst” for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the character, director James Mangold calls Helena Shaw “the catalyst” for Dial of Destiny’s adventure.

“Helena’s gotten herself in a bit of trouble, and brings [that] to Indy’s doorstep,” explains Mangold. “She’s a character who’s a wonderful set of contradictions — charming and brilliant, but also a lot of trouble.”

While Harrison Ford says he loved playing opposite the Waller-Bridge in the role, stating: “Phoebe brings her rich comedic skills as well as her genuine warmth and humanity to the part. She’s an incredible actress.”

