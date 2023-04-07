Villain is correcting Hitler’s mistakes in new Indiana Jones 5 footage

A new trailer and extended clip from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screened at Star Wars Celebration today, with more details of what to expect from the action sequel.

Writer-director James Mangold appeared onstage at Star Wars Celebration just now, to present new footage – and a new trailer – from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

And he wasn’t alone, with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy introducing him, and stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining Mangold for a brief panel.

Here’s what they had to saw, and also what we saw. So BEWARE OF MILD SPOILERS AHEAD.

Villain is correcting Hitler’s mistakes in new Indiana Jones 5 trailer

Mads Mikkelsen says that his villain Jürgen Voller is “a good guy in his own mind.” But that doesn’t seem to be the case in the trailer. “Hitler made mistakes,” Voller says in the footage. “With this I will correct them all.”

Check out the new Indiana Jones 5 trailer below:

The ‘this’ in question is the titular ‘Dial of Destiny.’ Early in the trailer, Indiana Jones states that he found it on a train during the war, and that it’s something that “could change the course of history.”

Towards the end of the footage, Indy adds “I’ve been looking for this all my life.” Though it isn’t clear if he’s talking about the dial itself, or Helena, his goddaughter, who is played by Waller-Bridge in the film.

While onstage, Waller-Bridge described her character as “nefarious.” She and Indy haven’t seen each other for a long time at the start of the movie, and according to the actress, have an “antagonistic” relationship, but also “more similarities than either of them would like to admit.”

Mangold then screened a full six minutes from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, plucked from the middle of the movie. It’s an incredible chase, shot in the style of the great Indy action sequences.

The scene in question plays out on the streets of Tangiers, with Indy, Helena, and a kid (called Teddy I think) boarding a tuk-tuk to chase Voller in his car.

As they dodge, duck, and dive both villains and oncoming traffic, Helena calls Indy a grave-robber and Voller an “actual professor.” To which Jones responds “He’s a Nazi!”

That banter continues throughout the sequence, and the barbed quips hark back to Indy and Marion. Only without the romantic dimension, obvs. The scene also starts out with Indy driving, but ends with Helena in the driver’s seat – maybe a metaphorical passing of the torch?

Indy also claims that Helena has sold her soul to pay off gambling debits, asking “How did you end up like this?” To which his goddaughter asks if he’s referring to her beauty or resourcefulness.

Helena ends up hanging off the back of a car with Indy, and before the scene ends in spectacular style, Indy bellows at her “I didn’t come here to rescue you… I just want the dial back!”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits screens worldwide at the end of June, while you can read more about the movie here.