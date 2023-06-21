Does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny have a post-credits scene?

We’re just a week away from Indiana Jones 5, officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting screens, and we’ve now got details about if the movie features a post-credits scene.

Indiana Jones is donning his fedora and brandishing his whip for the fifth – and from the sounds of it final – time in the new film Dial of Destiny.

The movie takes place across two timelines, playing out in 1969, but flashing back to 1944, where Indiana Jones is busy punching moves. As ever.

But if this really is the end of Indy’s journey, does Dial of Destiny feature additional scenes during or after the credits to set something else up? Read on to find out.

Does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credits scene?

No, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny does not include a post-credits scene. Nor does it feature a mid-credits scene. So when the movie fades to black and the names start rolling, that’s the end of the story.

The lack of additional scenes isn’t a huge surprise. Previous Indiana Jones flicks were made before modern superhero movies triggered the post-credits craze. Marvel and DC efforts now feature multiple scenes tacked on at the end, some as jokes, others to set up future instalments. So with Indy never having ventured down that route, it would be strange to start doing it now.

In the film’s production notes, Harrison Ford claims this is the end for the character, saying: “I’m not going to miss Indy because he’s fulfilled his purpose, and I’m really happy to have seen it come around to the end. I felt good. I felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved.”

And he was even more adamant to Total Film, stating: “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

With that in mind, Dial of Destiny does indeed end with a degree of finality, of which we said in Dexerto’s review, “the film’s climax is original, daring and, ultimately, hugely moving.”

So having not featured a post-credits scene previously, and with Indy’s story ending here, it makes sense for Dial of Destiny to end exactly where it ends.

