Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack: Songs and score

All songs on the Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack, plus details of the Dial of Destiny score.

With the Indiana Jones trilogy playing out before and during WWII, they didn’t feature soundtracks filled with songs, beyond the odd show-tune. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull added a spot of rock n roll to the mix, due to its 1950s setting.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull jumps further forward in time – to 1969. Meaning more modern music, including tracks by huge artists like The Beatles, and David Bowie.

Article continues after ad

So below we’re listing songs on the Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack. Followed by quotes from composer John Williams about the score. Which we’ll update with tracks when said score drops.

Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack: All songs

The following are all the songs featured on the Indiana Jones 5 soundtrack, including the artists who perform them, where relevant:

Magical Mystery Tour: The Beatles

Space Oddity performed: David Bowie

The Girl From Ipanema: Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto

Fly Me to the Moon performed: Tom Jones

Chromo Meringue: Les Aiglons de Basse Terre

La Fogaraccia by Nino Rota

Lili Marleen

Pulse of the City

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream

That last song is sung by Sallah himself – John Rhys-Davies – during the film.

Indiana Jone and the Dial of Destiny score

As with the previous four Indiana Jones movie, musical genius John Williams is writing the score for Indiana Jones 5. Details of his work on the movie can be viewed in the below video:

Article continues after ad

Williams has already played a composition from the movie – ‘Helena’s Theme’ – live before the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s certainly got to be an hour and a half of music, maybe more,” Williams told Variety back in February. “But I’m quite happy with it. There’s a lot of new material. The old material works very well as a touchstone of memory, but I had great fun.”

We’ll update this article with the full score track-list as and when Indy 5 is released.

Article continues after ad

For more Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny info, check out the below articles…

Indiana Jones 5 review | Number of Indy movies | Helena shaw explained | Indiana Jones streaming details | Dial of Destiny runtime | How to watch the Indy movies in order | Is Short Round in Dial of Destiny? | Ranking the Indiana Jones movies | Does Dial of Destiny have a post-credits scene?