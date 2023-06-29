When does Indiana Jones 5 take place? Dial of Destiny timeline explained

Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is in cinemas now, so here’s your guide for when the movie takes place and its timeline.

The Indiana Jones movies have had a twisted timeline. First flick Raiders of the Last Ark was followed by prequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Third film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade started like a prequel – with River Phoenix playing young Indy – before playing out during WWII. While fourth film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a straightforward sequel, and supposedly the end of the series.

Harrison Ford and co had different ideas, however, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the actual final Indy movie. But one that kicks off in the past. Let us explain, but be warned – SPOILERS FOR INDIANA JONES 5 ahead.

Indiana Jones 5 timeline explained

Indiana Jones 5 takes place in three eras – 1944, 1969, and thanks to some time travel shenanigans, around 213 BC.

1944

The movie kicks off in 1944, at the tail-end of WWII. Meaning we see a de-aged Harrison Ford playing Indiana Jones. Which nearly looks convincing. Indy is on a train filled with treasures that the Nazis have plundered, where he’s trying to rescue friend Basil Shaw (Toby Jones).

During this sequence, Jones comes face-to-face with the Dial of Destiny, which he and Shaw retrieve, and take back home. At which point this early sequence ends.

Though these is a further flashback later in proceedings. One that features Indy and Basil arguing over what to do with the titular Dial.

1969

The bulk of the film plays out in 1969, directly after the moon landings, with a major action sequence taking place during a parade for the returning astronauts.

It’s a very different Indiana Jones we meet here. One who is drinking too much. And suffering due to the damage done to his body through all those adventures.

The music here reflects the changing times, with The Beatles and David Bowie on the soundtrack. And Indy seems like a man out of time. Something he actually becomes at the end of the movie.

213 BC

Turns out the Dial of Destiny – also called the Archimedes Dial – actually works. Nazis use it to travel back in time, where they plan to change the course of the war by killing Hitler in 1939. But due to Continental Drift, their figures are off.

Way off, with both heroes and villains ending up in 213 BC, at the Siege of Syracuse in Sicily. A conflict that Indy just happened to be teaching to his students early in proceedings.

They don’t stay long, but spend just enough time in the past for Indy to meet Archimedes himself. Before returning to 1969, which precipitates the loveliest of endings for the character.

