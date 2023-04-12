How long is Indiana Jones 5? Dial of Destiny runtime explained

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy explains why Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is now the longest movie in the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits screens this June. The first Indy movie to be directed by James Mangold – taking over from Steve Spielberg – the film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Antonio Banderas.

Dexerto watched action-packed footage from the film at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend, while we also learned more about the plot, all of which you can read here.

Thanks to a new interview, we now know the film’s runtime, with Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy explaining why this is the longest entry in the franchise thus far.

How long is the Indiana Jones 5 runtime?

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy stated that the Indiana Jones 5 runtime is “around 2 hours 22/23 minutes.”

That means Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming in at 142 or 143 minutes.

“Runtimes seem to be a hot topic,” Kennedy tells Collider. “I will say that the early movies are shorter. They were under 2 [hours] 15 [minutes]. We talked about that quite a bit so now I see why maybe they’re interested in this, but as you know with runtime, it’s all about how you feel, right? So if you’re sitting in a movie and it feels long, you’re like ‘Uuuh.’

Later in the interview, Kennedy claims “we’re not dealing with a long movie,” before adding: “The reason this is interesting is because long-form storytelling is becoming something that we like in the streaming space. So I think it might be some kind of carry-over from that.”

Kennedy then ends the interview by name-checking David Lean and Stanley Kubrick – both of whom made long movies – and stating that “if it’s good and it’s high quality, then bring it on.”

What is the runtime of the Indiana Jones movies?

There have been four Indiana Jones movies released thus far, making Dial of Destiny the fifth. Here’s their respective runtimes…

Raiders of the Lost Ark: 115 minutes .

. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: 118 minutes .

. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: 127 minutes .

. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: 122 minutes .

. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 142/143 minutes.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is released on June 30, 2023. For more on the fifth – and potentially final – film in the franchise, head here.