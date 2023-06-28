Indiana Jones 5 – officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is in cinemas now, wherein we discover the fate of Indy’s son. So, what happens to Mutt Williams?

In the fourth Indy movie – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – the title character ends up going on an adventure with Mutt Williams, a motorbike-riding, leather jacket-wearing teenager with an attitude. He was played by Shia LaBeouf, channelling Marlon Brando’s Wild One throughout.

Later in the movie, Indy crosses paths with lost love Marion Ravenwood, and discovers that Mutt is the son they had, but whom Marion kept from him. And while Indy and Mutt initially clash, they soon move past their differences, and they become a dynamic duo and even friends by the film’s end.

It felt like Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was setting up Mutt to take over from Indy once the title character hangs up his fedora and whip. So what part does Williams play in Dial of Destiny? Warning: Spoilers for Indiana Jones 5 ahead…

Indiana Jones 5: Where is Indy’s son Mutt Williams during Dial of Destiny?

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mutt Williams is nowhere to be seen, due to the character dying while serving his country.

Midway through the movie – when discussing whether or not the Dial of Destiny is capable of travelling through time – Helena Shaw asks Indy what he’d do with such a power.

Indy says: “I’d stop my son from enlisting.” With the year being 1969, he’s likely referring to the Vietnam War, which was still being fought at the time. Jones then reveals that Mutt was killed, presumably in action.

The grief is etched all over his face. Indy then describes the fallout, saying, “He signed up to piss me off.” Marion never forgave him for failing to stop Mutt’s enlistment. That, in turn, drove the couple apart, with Indy and Marion separated at the start of Dial of Destiny, and no longer speaking to each other.

So with Mutt gone, Helena pulls sidekick duty in this film, and may even assume the mantle should a sequel or spinoff take place. Either way, poor Mutt Williams is very much done.

