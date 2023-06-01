How to watch the Indiana Jones movies – are they streaming?

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about to hit screens worldwide, here’s your guide for how to watch the previous Indy movies, plus where they are streaming.

Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – premiered in Cannes last month, to extremely mixed reviews. Indeed the film currently has 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 45 reviews.

You can read our three-star review of the movie here, where we said: “The fifth film in a veteran franchise is too often content to riff on former glories that mainly remind you how glorious the older films were. But a wild ending that allows Harrison Ford to go out in style just about makes Dial of Destiny worth tuning in for.”

Article continues after ad

Dial of Destiny is out on June 30, 2023, meaning there’s renewed interest in the archaeologist adventurer. So here’s where and how you can watch the previous four instalments, including details of where they are streaming.

Are the first four Indiana Jones movies streaming?

Yes, the Indiana Jones movies are streaming on Paramount Plus.

Paramount made the first four flicks, which means if you subscribe to the streamer, you now have access to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Article continues after ad

However, Disney acquired the rights to Indiana Jones in 2013, and more recently, the two studios made an historic deal…

Are the Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus?

Yes, all four Indy films were added to Disney Plus on May 31, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you live in the United States, you also now have access to TV show The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles on Disney+. Which is a prequel that stars Sean Patrick Flannery as young Indy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal “stipulated that Paramount would receive ‘financial participation on any future [Indiana Jones] films that are produced and released’ under Disney.”

Article continues after ad

Are the Indy movies on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, all four Indiana Jones movies are available to rent or buy on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

The action-adventures can also be purchased on iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play, while in the US they can be found on Redbox, and in the UK on Sky and Now.

Find out more about Prime Video here, and Disney+ here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

Find out how to watch the Indy movies in release and chronological order head here. While for more on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny click here.