How to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soon to hit screens worldwide, here’s how to watch the previous Indy movies in release order, and in chronological order.

Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – recently premiered in Cannes, and you can read our three-star review of the movie here.

The film features a de-aged Harrison Ford for an extended flashback sequence. Which isn’t the first time the Indiana Jones movies have flipped back-and-forth in time.

So, here’s how to watch the movies, first in release order by years, then in chronological order so you can see the character age – from teenager to old man.

How to watch the Indiana Jones movies in release order

Celebrating the success of Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind while holidaying together, George Lucas pitched Steven Spielberg an idea about an archeologist adventurer.

This would be their James Bond, and hark back to the movie serials of their youth, with a cliffhanger every few minutes. And so one of the great movie franchises was born.

There have been four Indiana Jones movies released thus far, as well as a TV series, comics, books, and games that complicate the timeline. But ignoring those spinoffs in different media, this is how to watch the Indy movies in release order:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

How to watch the Indy movies in chronological order

If you want to watch the Indiana Jones movies in chronological order, it gets a bit more complicated. One of the sequels (Temple of Doom) is actually a prequel (to Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Another kicks off during the hero’s childhood (Last Crusade), with River Phoenix cast as teenage Indiana Jones, and Sean Connery playing his father Henry Jones Sr. So, here’s how to watch the movies in chronological order:

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (opening sequence)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (rest of movie)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

With that de-aged Harrison Ford sequence, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny further complicates matters, so we’ll update these lists when the fifth film goes on general release at the end of this month.

