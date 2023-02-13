Indiana Jones 5 Super Bowl trailer finds Indy searching for Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones 5 debuted a new trailer during the Super Bowl, giving fans a fresh glimpse at the eagerly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford is donning his fedora and brandishing his whip for the fifth and (apparently) final time this summer, appearing in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for writer-director James Mangold.

He’s surrounded by a star-studded cast, with Indy’s ensemble featuring the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall produce, Steven Spielberg is executive producer, and John Williams once again crafts the score.

Article continues after ad

New Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer drops online

Check out the new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below:

Seems we’re now one step closer to finding out what the Dial of Destiny actually is. The bulk of the film plays out in the 1960s, against the backdrop of the Space Race. But there are Nazis everywhere – could the dial be a contraption that turns back time, potentially flipping the outcome of World War II, and thereby changing Germany’s destiny? Maybe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Why there won’t be “old” jokes in Indiana Jones 5

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the script for Indy 5, Harrison Ford said this week: “In [Dial of Destiny] there were a lot of old jokes in the script. We took them all out. There is a moment where he observes himself in this situation and says, “What the f**k am I doing in here?” But I hate what I call “talking about the story.”

Article continues after ad

“I want to see circumstances in which the audience gets a chance to experience the story, not to be led through the nose with highlights pointed out to them. I’d rather create behavior that is the joke of age rather than talk about it.”

Yet while there won’t be jokes about age, Ford does get de-aged for the film’s opening scene. “I never loved the idea until I saw how it was accomplished in this case – which is very different than the way it’s been done in other films I’ve seen,” Ford tells THR.

“They’ve got every frame of film, either printed or unprinted, of me during 40 years of working with Lucasfilm on various stuff. I can act the scene and they sort through with AI every fucking foot of film to find me in that same angle and light. It’s bizarre and it works and it is my face.”

Article continues after ad

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits screens on June 30, 2023, while you can find out more about the movie here.