Mads Mikkelsen reportedly will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts - Dexerto

It’s been reported that Mads Mikkelsen is confirmed to be taking over from Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp recently revealed that he would be stepping down from the role at Warner Bros’ request, after he lost his court case against The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a ‘wife-beater’.

The actor shared the news in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support throughout the trial.

Since his announcement, a lot of fans have gone on to defend Depp, sharing their frustration with #JusticeforJohnnyDepp across social media.

Who will play Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Speculation among fans and people involved in Fantastic Beasts has seen Mads Mikkelsen become a firm favorite to take over from Depp.

It was even rumored that the movie’s director – David Yates – had favored Mikkelsen as a replacement in early talks.

Though nothing is official, it’s been reported by Mugglenet that a ‘high-ranking source’ from within the production team can confirm that Mads Mikkelsen will be taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald, succeeding Depp.

When will the movie be released?

Following on from Depp’s announcement, it was revealed that the third movie in the franchise will be delayed until July 15, 2022.

This is likely due to them needing time to recast the part and shoot new scenes. That being said, Depp had only just begun shooting for the movie, which is currently in production, so reshoots shouldn’t take too long.

The movie was originally planned for November 2021.

Read more: Fast and Furious 9 BTS image confirms movie is almost done

Unlike the original Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts hasn’t quite managed to captivate fans with its storyline or characters, yet there are at least another three movies to come out of the franchise.

With news of Depp’s departure, some have been threatening to boycott the next movie altogether. However, Mikkelsen’s previous work on Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Star Wars’ Rogue One, and, most recently, Chaos Walking, could mean new audiences are introduced to the franchise.

Either way, fans will have to wait a while longer to see the magical world return to the big screen, with two more years to go.