 Mads Mikkelsen reportedly will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts - Dexerto
TV + Movies

Mads Mikkelsen reportedly will replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

Published: 13/Nov/2020 19:31

by Emma Soteriou
Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Flickr/Gage Skidmore/Warner Bros

Harry Potter

It’s been reported that Mads Mikkelsen is confirmed to be taking over from Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp recently revealed that he would be stepping down from the role at Warner Bros’ request, after he lost his court case against The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a ‘wife-beater’.

The actor shared the news in an Instagram post, thanking fans for their support throughout the trial.

Since his announcement, a lot of fans have gone on to defend Depp, sharing their frustration with #JusticeforJohnnyDepp across social media.

Mikkelsen at San Diego Comic Con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
Mikkelsen is expected to take over as the villain

Who will play Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Speculation among fans and people involved in Fantastic Beasts has seen Mads Mikkelsen become a firm favorite to take over from Depp.

It was even rumored that the movie’s director – David Yates – had favored Mikkelsen as a replacement in early talks.

Though nothing is official, it’s been reported by Mugglenet that a ‘high-ranking source’ from within the production team can confirm that Mads Mikkelsen will be taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald, succeeding Depp.

When will the movie be released?

Following on from Depp’s announcement, it was revealed that the third movie in the franchise will be delayed until July 15, 2022.

This is likely due to them needing time to recast the part and shoot new scenes. That being said, Depp had only just begun shooting for the movie, which is currently in production, so reshoots shouldn’t take too long.

The movie was originally planned for November 2021.

Unlike the original Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts hasn’t quite managed to captivate fans with its storyline or characters, yet there are at least another three movies to come out of the franchise.

With news of Depp’s departure, some have been threatening to boycott the next movie altogether. However, Mikkelsen’s previous work on Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Star Wars’ Rogue One, and, most recently, Chaos Walking, could mean new audiences are introduced to the franchise.

Either way, fans will have to wait a while longer to see the magical world return to the big screen, with two more years to go.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!