With a new Indiana Jones movie hitting screens worldwide next week, here’s your guide to the previous Indy flicks, plus what’s to come for “the man in the hat.“

Indiana Jones debuted at the start of the 1980s, and became one of the most popular characters – and film franchises – of that decade.

The brainchild of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the movies revolve around the titular archeology professor who moonlights as an adventurer tracking down lost artifacts. And frequently punching Nazis in the process.

Harrison Ford dons a fedora and brandishes a whip to play Indy. While the supporting cast across the franchise has included Karen Allen, Denholm Elliot, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan, River Phoenix, John Rhy-Davies, Cate Blanchett, Ray Winstone, John Hurt, Shia LaBeouf, and Jim Broadbent.

How many Indiana Jones movies are there?

There are five Indiana Jones movies – four that have previously been released, and one that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and hits screens worldwide next week.

The five Indiana Jones movies are as follows:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2007)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Here’s details of how to watch the Indiana Jones movies in order. Plus information regarding where the Indy movies are streaming. As well as the franchise runtimes explained.

When can you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is released in UK screens on June 28, 2023. And in US theaters two days later, on June 30, 2023.

The movie releases in pretty much every other territory between those dates of June 28 and June 30.

Spielberg is on purely producing duties this time, alongside Lucas and longtime collaborators Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy. So Logan helmer James Mangold directs the fifth entry, from a script by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

Harrison Ford once again – and apparently for the last time – plays Indy. While the supporting cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

