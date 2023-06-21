Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast: All characters and actors

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out next week, so here’s your guide to the cast, featuring several of the main characters, plus the actors who play them.

The fifth – and very possibly final – instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise is about to hit screens. The film features an older, maybe even wiser, Indy searching for the titular Dial of Destiny. On an adventure that sees him team up with his goddaughter. And doing battle with his favorite enemy, the Nazis.

Article continues after ad

The previous four Indy movies were directed by Steven Spielberg, but he’s on producing duty here, with Logan director James Mangold taking the reins.

Behind-the-scenes you’ll recognise many of the names, with George Lucas, Frank Marshall, and Kathleen Kennedy once again producing. And John Williams – for the fifth and final time – crafting that iconic Indiana Jones score. While the cast features characters both new and old…

Contents

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast and characters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny kicks off in 1944, at the tail-end of WWII. The film then jumps forward 25 years to the late 1960s, when America was in the midst of the space race.

Article continues after ad

Meaning Dial of Destiny features a de-aged Indiana Jones, as well as a few familiar faces. Plus new heroes to cheer, and new villains to boo. So the following are the main cast of Indy 5, featuring lead characters, and the actors who play them.

Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford

Disney Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones is a triple-hyphenate, being professor, archeologist, and adventurer. He’s something of a “ladies man” (though his heart belongs to Marion – more on her below). The whip is his weapon of choice. He’s scared of snakes. While the only thing he hates more than slithering reptiles is Nazis.

Article continues after ad

Harrison Ford is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. He first became a household name playing Han Solo in the Star Wars flicks, before donning Indy’s iconic brown fedora. Since then he’s played Jack Ryan in a pair of blockbuster movies, and starred in the likes of Witness, The Fugitive, and Air Force One. While more recently he’s made the move to TV via 1923 and Shrinking, and will soon be venturing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Thunderbolts.

Helena Shaw: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Disney Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Helena Shaw is the daughter of Basil Shaw (see below) and the goddaughter of Indiana Jones. Although he hasn’t been in her life for years, Helena and Indy have much in common, in that both hunt for ancient artefacts. Though Shaw is more interested in selling them for a profit than putting them in a museum.

Article continues after ad

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and performed a one-woman stage-show called Fleabag, which was turned into one of the most acclaimed TV comedies of the last decade. Waller-Bridge also created Killing Eve, contributed to the No Time to Die script, and played a droid in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Renaldo: Antonio Banderas

Disney Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

Ronaldo and Indiana Jones go way back. An expert diver, he’s been called “Spain’s greatest frogman.” While he’s always there when Indy needs him.

Article continues after ad

Antonia Banderas is probably best known for playing Zorro and voicing Puss in Boots. He’s also starred in a series of acclaimed films for Pedro Almodóvar, and delivered memorable performances in Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, and Evita.

Basil Shaw: Toby Jones

Disney Toby Jones as Basil Shaw

Basil Shaw is an archeology professor from Oxford. He’s also a friend of Indy’s, and sometime adventurer, the pair of them teaming up to save history.

Toby Jones is one of Britain’s foremost character actors. He’s starred in serious fare like Infamous, Frost/Nixon, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Empire of Light. While he’s not averse to the odd blockbuster, popping up in The Hunger Games, Captain America, and the Harry Potter movies, as Dobby.

Article continues after ad

Teddy: Ethan Isidore

Disney Ethan Isidore as Teddy

Teddy is a pick-pocket and small-time thief who works with Helena Shaw, a collaboration that draws him into the search for the Dial of Destiny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ethan Isidore is a relative newcomer, his previous credits being a pair of TV series – Sam, and Mortel.

Jürgen Voller: Mads Mikkelsen

Disney Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller

Jürgen Voller is a Nazi scientist who is desperate to find the Dial of Destiny. Voller believes the artefact possesses magical powers, that could win WWII for the Nazis.

Mads Mikkelsen is a Danish actor who first came to prominence in the brilliant Pusher trilogy. Since then, he’s become best-known for playing villains, pulling protagonist duty in Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Beasts, and Hannibal.

Article continues after ad

Colonel Weber: Thomas Kretschmann

Colonel Webber is a Nazi officer whom actor Thomas Kretschmann calls “evil, evil, evil.” Webber goes to-to-toe with Indiana Jones, prompting the German star to add: “Harrison puts him in his place.”

Kretschmann has appeared in arthouse movies Stalingrad and Downfall, while like many of the Indy cast, he’s made the move to Marvel, as Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron.

Marion Ravenwood: Karen Allen

Disney Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Marion Ravenwood is first introduced during Raiders of the Lost Ark, running a bar in Nepal, where she drinks her punters under the table. While there she’s reunited with old flame Indiana Jones, and their paths keep crossing in his search for the Ark of the Covenant. Marion returns in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where we learn that their relationship has been rocky, and she’s had Indy’s son.

Article continues after ad

Karen Allen appeared in National Lampoon’s Animal House early in her career, while during the 1980s she starred in Starman and Scrooged.

Sallah: John Rhys-Davies

Disney John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Sallah is an Egyptian excavator who helps Indy find the Well of Souls in Raiders of the Lost Ark. A larger-than-life character who loves to sing and has lots of children, Sallah re-teams with Jones in Last Crusade, and returns in Dial of Destiny.

John Rhys-Davies received acclaim for his work on TV series I, Claudius, before becoming instantly recognisable for two roles – Sallah, and Gimli in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Article continues after ad

That’s a spoiler-free look at the cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but once the film hits screens, will update this article with additional characters and more specific details.

For more Indiana Jones 5 coverage, hit the below links…

Indiana Jones 5 review | Number of Indy movies | Indiana Jones streaming details | Dial of Destiny runtime | How to watch the Indy movies in order | Is Short Round in Dial of Destiny? | Ranking the Indiana Jones movies