With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arriving later this month, we’re looking back at the previous four Indy instalments, and ranking them from worst to best.

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in the history of film. Co-created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg – and played by Harrison Ford – the archeologist adventurer made his movie debut in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Sine then the character has appeared in three further films, bringing his celluloid total to four. With a fifth film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – debuting at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

You can read our review of Indy 5 here, and we’ll add it to the below list when the film goes on general release. But before then, here’s our ranking of the first four flicks.

Ranking the Indiana Jones movies from worst to best

We’ve already posted a detailed explainer on where to watch the Indiana Jones movies, with the movies currently streaming on Disney+ and Paramount+, and available to rent and buy pretty much everywhere else.

While head here to find out how to watch the four flicks in release order or chronological order.

But to watch them in order of quality, this is the Indiana Jones movies ranked from worst to best

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

There might be some debate concerning the order of the top three. But until Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny joins these ranks, there’s no doubt what the worst Indiana Jones movie is.

First, the positives: Cate Blanchett is superb as fantastically camp villain Irina Spalko. Harrison Ford and Karen Allen have lost none of their spark in the electric scenes where Indy and Marion passionately bicker. And the action – when it’s practical – is breathtaking.

The film got criticized for the nuclear fridge (which – fun fact – is cribbed from an early draft of Back to the Future) and alien subplot. But they aren’t much more far-fetched than the supernatural shenanigans in earlier installments.

But Ray Winstone – and especially John Hurt – are terrible in the movie. Shia LeBeouf just doesn’t work as Indy’s son Mutt, meaning it’s no surprise he’s nowhere to be seen in Indy 5. And the reliance on computer-generated effects ruins some of the film’s most important sequences.

A highlight of Indiana Jones movies are the wild stunts and spectacular action. But here the reliance on digital elements in those scenes means Indy suddenly looks fake, which is catastrophic to the movie. And that’s before they add CG-monkeys to the mix…

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It gets tricky from here-on-in. Temple of Doom is a sequel that was really a prequel, and divided audiences with its violence and grimly dark tone. Which is saying something when the film’s predecessor included a man’s face melting while the heads around him explode.

Temple of Doom features the best Indiana Jones opening sequence, the ‘Anything Goes’ musical number a true classic. And one of the most exciting action sequences in the shape of that cart chase through underground mines.

But the casual racism that underpins proceedings makes it a tough watch. While going from kick-ass heroine Marion drinking her way through Raiders, to damsel in distress Willy screaming her way through Temple was a step backwards for the franchise. Then there’s the heart-ripping, and the child slaves, and did we mention all that racism?

So while the highs are high in Temple of Doom, the lows are very low, making this the third best Indy movie.

2. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Based on current evidence, the third Indiana Jones is also where the franchise should have finished. Pretending the darkness of Doom didn’t happen, Last Crusade gets back to basics, with Indy punching Nazis as he endeavours to stop them drinking from the Holy Grail.

The film kicks off in swashbuckling fashion via an inspired flashback. River Phoenix plays young Indy embarking on an early adventure, and picking up the character’s trademarks in a way that doesn’t seem trite or contrived.

But what makes Last Crusade sing is the inclusion of the protagonist’s Dad – Dr. Henry Jones Sr. As well as being based on the cliffhanger serials of their youth, Indy was Lucas and Spielberg’s answer to James Bond. So casting Sean Connery in the role of his Dad was inspired; the actor bringing humour and gravitas to the role, all while stealing scenes from Harrison Ford.

The film builds to a memorable climax, and ends with father and son riding off into the sunset in emotionally satisfying fashion. Which is probably where the series should have stopped.

1. Raiders of the Lost Ark

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the all-time great blockbusters, largely because every aspect of the production – both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera – works in bringing the story of Indiana Jones to life.

Harrison Ford is perfectly cast as the archaeology teacher who moonlights as a treasure-hunter; one who is brave and resourceful one minute, and terrified – usually of snakes – the next. The result is a very likeable, very human hero.

The script – by Lawrence Kasdan – is filled with sharp dialogue that harks back to the screwball comedies of yesteryear. The story – about a race to locate the lost ark of the covenant – makes for a pulsating, globe-trotting adventure. While the villains are Nazis trying to take over the world, and who doesn’t hate Nazis trying to take over the world?

Raiders is ultimately an action movie however, and on that front it truly excels. From the boulder run at the beginning of the movie, to the bar-fight in Nepal, to that spectacular chase through the streets of Cairo, we’re watching director Steven Spielberg at the height of his powers, collaborating with some of the best stunt-people in the business.

The result is a film that’s filled with superb action, high adventure, sly humor, and supernatural wonder, all of which makes Raiders of the Lost Ark the best Indiana Jones movie of them all.

