Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is about to his screens, so will this be the last of the Indy adventures, or might Harrison Ford don the fedora and crack that whip again?

The Indiana Jones franchise is one of the most successful in film history. Kicking off in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark, prequel Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom arrived in 1984. The series seemed like it concluded with Last Crusade in 1989. But then Kingdom of the Crystal Skull arrived in 2008.

Less well-received than its predecessors, that really seemed like it would be the end for the archeologist adventurer. But now we’ve got a fifth film releasing this week in the shape of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

So is the franchise over? Or will we see a sixth Indiana Jones flick sometime in the future?

Will there be an Indiana Jones 6?

No, there will not be an Indiana Jones 6. While presenting footage from Dial of Destiny at D23, Harrison Ford stated that this will be the last time he plays the character.

“This is it!” Ford joked. “I will not fall down for you again.”

In the film’s official production notes, he says his farewells, stating: “I’ll miss the people who I’ve worked with on the film – everyone at Lucasfilm, at Disney, [director] Jim Mangold, and the actors. But I’m not going to miss Indy because he’s fulfilled his purpose, and I’m really happy to have seen it come around to the end.

“I felt good. I felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. For those people who had been fans of the earlier films, had enjoyed seeing them, had shared them with their families, I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off with this one.”

Why Indiana Jones won’t be recast

Harrison Ford is 80 years old now, which is one of the reasons the Indiana Jones films are ending. There were rumors of a TV spinoff, but that is now off the table. While the role could always be recast. But producer Kathleen Kennedy believes that isn’t an option.

Speaking in April 2022, Kennedy told Vanity Fair: “We would never make Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t on set where I wasn’t like, ‘Yes – this is Indiana Jones.'”

For more Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny info, check out the below articles…

