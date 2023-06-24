With Indiana Jones 5 about to his screens, we’re taking a look at the many amazing – and unexpected – locations where Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny shot.

The first four Indiana Jones movies are known for their amazing action and incredible stunts. But they are also remembered for some stunning locations.

Indy embarks on globe-trotting adventures, and the movies follow suit, with director Steven Spielberg, producer George Lucas, and star Harrison shooting the films at Pinewood Studios. But also visiting exotic locales all over the world.

Indiana Jones 5 is no different, with some cities playings themselves, and others doubling for specific locations in surprising ways. So here are those Dial of Destiny destinations in full.

Where was Indiana Jones 5 filmed? All filming locations

Indiana Jones 5 was filmed in the following locations:

England

Scotland

Morocco

Sicily

Sicily doubles for Greece in the movie, with the production visiting sites like the the Temple of Segesta, Castello Maniace, the Ear of Dionysius, and the Grotta dei Cordari caves.

As with previous Indy movies, additional scenes were shot on stages at Pinewood Studios, just outside London.

The 1944 train sequence

Dial of Destiny opens with a de-aged Harrison Ford playing Indiana Jones at the tail-end of WWII, in 1944.

The scene sees Indy trying to rescue his friend Basil Shaw from the Nazis, and was shot at two key locations in the UK – Bamburgh Castle and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway station.

Production designer Adam Stockhausen did exhaustive research into trains of the time. Indeed, the film’s official production notes state: “The commander’s communications carriage features walnut paneling and high-end fixtures and fittngs, all inspired by Hitler’s wartime train, the Führersonderzug.

“The treasure carriage is a wooden freight wagon with reinforced windows and doors and contains a stash of rare objects that includes copies of some of the real art and antiquities plundered by the Nazis.”

The 1969 astronaut parade

Perhaps the biggest set-piece in the movie plays out during a parade for the astronauts who have just returned from the moon in 1969.

A tense chase sequence in which heroes and villains zoom in and out of the huge crowd, it takes place in Manhattan. But was shot in Glasgow.

As Stockhausen explained: “We needed a location for the chase and parade sequence through Midtown east and up towards Hunter College, and the scale of the buildings in Glasgow were really great for that.”

The production designer adds: “We saw some really fun things in the photographs and footage that we ended up including in the scene. Like a station wagon with the rear gate down and a camera crew – that kind of detail is a really fun thing to grab because it’s really specific, really authentic. It is the real thing.

“We added a few of our own things, parade floats and pieces that weren’t in the original, but the skeleton of it is really from the actual parade.”

