How to watch Indiana Jones 5: Is Dial of Destiny streaming?

With Indiana Jones 5 out this week, here’s details of how to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, plus whether or not it’s streaming.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth – and according to both star Harrison Ford, and producer Kathleen Kennedy – final film in the beloved franchise. With an official synopsis as follows:

“It’s 1969, and Indiana Jones is ready to call it quits. Having spent more than a decade teaching at New York’s Hunter College, the esteemed professor of archaeology is preparing to retire to his modest apartment where, these days, he lives alone. Things change after a surprise visit from his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw, who is seeking a rare artifact that her father entrusted to Indy years earlier – the infamous Archimedes Dial, a device that purportedly holds the power to locate fissures in me.

“An accomplished con artist, Helena steals the Dial and swiftly departs the country to sell the artifact to the highest bidder. Left with no choice but to go after her, Indy dusts off his fedora and leather jacket for one final ride. Meanwhile, Indy’s old nemesis, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working as a physicist in the US space program, has his own plans for the dial, a horrifying scheme that could change the course of world history.”

How to watch Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones 5 is currently playing in cinemas across the globe.

Dial of Destiny hit UK screens yesterday (July 28, 2023), while the film is released in the US tomorrow (July 30, 2023).

According to Deadline, Indy 5 is expected to gross between $60 million and $65 million domestically. While the worldwide haul is likely to be around $140 million. Which might be relevant to streaming details…

Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny streaming?

Dial of Destiny is not currently streaming, with the sequel playing exclusively in cinemas.

When the film does depart theaters, it will stream of Disney+. While thanks to a deal between Paramount (who made the first four Indy movies) and Disney (who now own the character) it’s also though that Indy 5 will stream on Paramount+ simultaneously.

When will Indiana Jones 5 come to streaming?

While there’s no specific date set for Indiana Jones 5 to hit streaming, it’s likely to be around the end of September/start of October 2023.

That would be in line with similarly budgeted Disney releases. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took 82 days to transition from theatrical to streaming. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took 89 days.

Much will depend on the success of Indy 5. If Dial of Destiny is a smash hit, it’ll likely stay in cinemas longer, as the window for global phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water was nearly six months. While if the new movie flops, expect it to be fast-tracked to Disney+.

