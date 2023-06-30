Indiana Jones 5 – aka Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – is in cinemas now. So, how much has it made at the box office?

The fifth – and currently final – Indiana Jones movie hit UK screens on Wednesday, while it opens wide in America today following some Thursday screenings.

The sequel has big boots to fill, with the Indiana Jones franchise a global smash and the previous films grossing nearly $2 billion worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Indeed, the last entry – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – made a whopping $790 million worldwide, in spite of mixed reviews. And with Dial of Destiny scoring even lower on Rotten Tomatoes, it already faces an uphill battle at the box office.

Indiana Jones 5 box office: How much has it made?

Indiana Jones 5 grossed between $6 million and $7.5 million domestically on Thursday.

Article continues after ad

That’s according to Deadline, which put the number in context by listing first-day totals of two comparable titles:

No Time to Die: $6.3 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: $6 million

The Bond movie made £55.2 million across its opening weekend. While the Ethan Hunt flick grossed $61.2 million.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Deadline predicts that Dial of Destiny will do between $60 million and $65 million across its opening weekend. This would put it behind predecessor Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which posted a three-day haul of $100 million over Memorial Day weekend.

Article continues after ad

What is the total gross for the previous Indiana Jones movies?

Here’s what the previous Indy movies grossed at the box office, both domestically and globally:

Domestically:

Raiders of the Lost Ark: $248 million

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: $180 million

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: $197 million

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: $317 million

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: N/A yet

Worldwide:

Raiders of the Lost Ark: $390 million

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: $333 million

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: $474 million

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: $791 million

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: N/A yet

For more Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny info, check out the below articles:

Indiana Jones 5 review | Cast and characters | What is the Dial of Destiny? | Number of Indy movies | Helena Shaw explained | Soundtrack and songs | Timeline explained | Indiana Jones streaming details | Dial of Destiny runtime | Lance of Longinus explained | Where is Indy’s son? | Filming locations | How to watch the Indy movies in order | Is Short Round in Dial of Destiny? | Ranking the Indiana Jones movies | Villain explained | Does Dial of Destiny have a post-credits scene? | Best Easter Eggs | Ending explained | Deaths in Dial of Destiny? | Will there be an Indiana Jones 6?