I’m a Virgo: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

I’m a Virgo is a new high-concept comedy from visionary filmmaker Boots RileY. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including its release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Boots Riley is a rapper and political activist who burst onto the film scene with his feature debut Sorry to Bother You in 2018.

That brilliant satire starred Lakeith Stanfield as an African-American telemarketer who finds success when he sounds white on the phone.

His new TV series appears to be equally satirical, so here’s everything you need to know about the show, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

I’m a Virgo launches on June 23, 2023. The show will drop on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Four episodes of the series previously screened at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. While I’m a Virgo has seven episodes in total.

I’m a Virgo trailer

The trailer for I’m a Virgo launched in March, on the eve of SXSW, and can be viewed below...

As with Sorry to Bother you, the show is set in Oakland, and looks to be visually inventive, while much like that movie, I’m a Virgo uses metaphor in service of a modern-day parable.

I’m a Virgo cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the cast of I’m a Virgo, including the main actors and characters they play:

Jharrel Jerome as Cootie

Mike Epps as Martisse

Carmen Ejogo as Lafrancine

Walton Goggins as Jay Whittle

Brett Gay as Felix

Kara Young as Jones

Allius Barnes as Scat

Olivia Washington as Flora

I’m a Virgo plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the show: “I’m a Virgo is a coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot tall young black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie soon experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero.”

I’m a Virgo streams from June 23, 2023. Before then you can check out these TV and Movie previews below…

