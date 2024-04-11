The Circle Season 6: Trailer, release date & more

With an A.I. robot as a member of the cast, there’s no telling what to expect from Season 6 of Netflix’s The Circle.

It’s been a long time coming, but the sixth season of The Circle is coming this way. Back at the iconic apartment complex with the gigantic circle on the side of the building, the competition series brings people together to lie their way to the top.

With $100,000 on the line, these contestants are willing to do anything to earn the cash prize, even if it means catfishing along the way.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including when and where you can start watching it.

The Circle Season 6- Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Season 6 was released on April 3 on YouTube. It didn’t tease any of the interactions among the contestants, but it did reveal one cast member that was a huge surprise.

For the first time ever, one of the stars of the season will be a robot that has been programmed with artificial intelligence in an aim to fly under the radar and take home the win. The trailer was narrated by popular comedian Michelle Buteau, who will be featured in the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Who is in the cast of The Circle Season 6?

In addition to the AI robot, 10 other contestants are competing for that six-figure grand prize and ultimate bragging rights. The official Season 6 lineup (including their catfishing aliases) is:

Autumn

Brandon (Catfishing as Olivia)

QT

Caress (Catfishing as Paul)

Steffi

A.I. robot (Catfishing as Max)

Cassie

Big J

Kyle

Lauren

Myles

The first four episodes of the season will be released on April 17 on Netflix. Following, one episode will be released every Wednesday afterward until the eventual finale on May 8.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.