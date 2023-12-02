Will Smith confirms I am Legend 2 with Michael B. Jordan

I am Legend 2 has seemed to live in limbo for years, but now Will Smith has confirmed the flick, along with a certain actor.

Will Smith has starred in a number of notable movies: Aladdin, Men in Black, King Richard, just to name a few. But there are a couple of sci-fi based flicks that fans generally wish got more attention or acclaim, including Hancock, and I am Legend.

The latter movie follows this synopsis: “Robert Neville (Smith), a brilliant scientist, is a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. He wanders alone through New York City, calling out for other possible survivors, and works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood. Neville knows he is badly outnumbered and the odds are against him, and all the while, the infected wait for him to make a mistake that will deliver Neville into their hands.”

Despite coming out over a decade ago in 2007, and only having a Critics Score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, I am Legend has been a mainstay in pop culture, so much so that a sequel has appeared to be in the works for years. And now, it’s finally been confirmed.

Will Smith talks about I Am Legend 2 – What will it be about?

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Smith revealed, ”I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. The script just came in… I’m probably giving away too much information…”

The actor explained that while his character seemingly died at the end of the first film, I am Legend is infamous for it’s alternate ending in which the lead survives, and that is what the sequel will be following.

”We’re going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” he said. ”I can’t tell you any more but Michael B. Jordan is in and we’re doing it.”

The movie had been announced earlier this year by Akiva Goldsman, the writer and producer of the first film. But fans can now get hyped with Smith’s confirmation.

Smith also discussed the infamous Oscar slap of 2022, where he slapped host Chris Rock shortly before winning Best Actor for King Richard: “What I’ve experienced in my adversities of the last couple of years is I have to be clear about: I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission,” he explained. ”I have always wanted to put good into the world, I have always wanted to make people smile, I have always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration. I want you to feel good, I am here because in my deepest heart I want you to feel good.

”At the same time, I am deeply human,” continued the actor. ”My virtue is not yet perfected. I am in the process of perfecting my virtue. The greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light. That’s what this next phase of my life is going to be – perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can on as many people as I can.”

There is currently no given date for when we can expect Smith’s return to I am Legend, but we’ll be sure to post the news when we find out.

