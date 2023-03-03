Star Trek Discovery Season 5: Final season plot, cast & more

One of Star Trek’s longest-running series ever, Star Trek Discovery is set to end after season 5, so here is everything we know so far about the final season.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek Discovery is on the way, with the long-running series aiming to end on a high note. While it’s early days yet, and details are somewhat scarce, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the next batch of episodes.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Star Trek season 5, from plot details, to cast and trailers.

Contents:

Star Trek Discovery season 5 release window

It was recently confirmed that Star Trek Discovery season 5 will be debuting sometime in early 2024. However, the exact date and month are yet to be determined.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the release window, it was also revealed that season 5 of the show will also be its last. Variety reported on the confirmation of the final season, with series star and producer Sonequa Martin-Green talking about the news. “I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is ending.”

Martin-Green added that “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team.”

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update you with all the latest release date news.

Article continues after ad

Discovery season 5 cast: New and returning characters

One of the best parts of Star Trek Discovery is its ensemble cast. And so far, it appears that most of the main cast and crew and coming back for the final season, including the following actors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Till

Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber

Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal

David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker

Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner

Star Trek Discovery season 5 plot: What will happen next?

CBS Star Trek Discovery is nearing its final season.

The final season of the show appears to be wrapping up many loose ends and plots from season 4 as well as other narrative points from the show. The rebuilding of the Federation appears to be a big focus in particular for season 5. After all, the Federation is weak and needing to build up strength after losing most of its power after The Burn.

Article continues after ad

As well as this though, Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will follow Burnham and the USS Discovery’s crew as they continue their galaxy-hopping adventures.

Star Trek Discover season 5 trailer

While much of the new season is still a mystery, fans have been treated to an early trailer which can be viewed here:

After more TV & movie hubs? Dexerto’s got you covered below:

Super Mario Bros | The Witcher season 3 | Stranger Things season 5 | Percy Jackson & The Olympians | Shazam! Fury of the Gods | Star Trek Picard season 3 | Cocaine Bear | Marvels Ironheart | Zuko animated Avatar film | Violent Night 2 | Yellowjackets season 2 | The Walking Dead: Dead City | Deadpool 3