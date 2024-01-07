How to watch I Am Andrew Tate: Release date, stream, Channel 4 documentary details

I Am Andrew Tate is a brand new Channel 4 documentary following the controversial influencer’s rise to global stardom. From when it first aired to where it’s streaming, here’s all you need to know.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few years, there’s no doubt you’ve heard plenty about Andrew Tate, for better or worse. The divisive figure rose to one of the world’s most recognized social media celebrities for his outspoken opinions.

Article continues after ad

And while much of his journey in the spotlight has been well-documented, including his arrest and ongoing trial for charges of human trafficking, rape, and more, it appears there’s yet further still for viewers to learn.

Article continues after ad

Enter I Am Andrew Tate, a full-fledged documentary on Tate’s recent surge in popularity, one claiming to provide unprecedented access to the influencer’s life behind the scenes. Here’s how you can watch this new production for yourself.

Article continues after ad

Rumble: TateSpeech I Am Andrew Tate is set to document the influencer’s life through to his recent arrest.

I Am Andrew Tate documentary release date

The I Am Andrew Tate documentary premiered on Sunday, January 7.

This hour-long special debuted on Channel 4 in the UK, airing on television at the time and soon arriving on the platform’s own streaming site.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch I Am Andrew Tate documentary

I Am Andrew Tate is exclusively available to stream through Channel 4 for those in the UK. For those elsewhere in the world, a VPN may be necessary in order to access this content.

Article continues after ad

While viewers will have to register an account on Channel 4’s website, the documentary is entirely free to stream.

Article continues after ad

There’s currently no word on whether the documentary may be picked up by any other internationally available streaming services like Netflix or Prime Video.

What is the I Am Andrew Tate documentary about?

I Am Andrew Tate is said to follow the influencer from his early days before the public spotlight took hold, to then capturing his life behind the scenes amidst his rise to fame. Not only that, the production also claims to provide an inside look at the Tate camp amid the star’s arrest in 2022.

Article continues after ad

“Producers were given ‘full access’ into Tate’s home,” early insight from producer Dan Reed revealed. Though there was one condition for those involved. “You can ask me anything… The only condition is you can’t film my [computer] screens,” Tate allegedly told them.