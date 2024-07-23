Virgin River Season 6 gets unexpected release update – and it’s soon

As far as Netflix releases go, Virgin River Season 6 has been given the cold shoulder – but the streamer’s CEO has just let slip the best news for impatient fans.

The streaming service has boasted a healthy roster of releases this year, with big hitters including Heartstopper Season 3 and Emily in Paris Season 4 already having their dates set.

However, Virgin River Season 6 has been left out in the cold – and as of writing, we still don’t have an exact release date for new episodes to come back.

That being said, there’s now a silver lining for the new TV show. Where it was originally thought that Season 6 would air in early 2025, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has now confirmed it will arrive on screens in late 2024.

Sarandos remarked during the Netflix Q2 earnings interview: “Just before the end of this year we’ve got Squid Game’s return, Emily in Paris’s return, a new season of Selling Sunset, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, Virgin River, Love is Blind, Ryan Murphy has an incredible new season of Monsters.

“That’s all just coming up before the end of the year.”

Filming for Virgin River Season 6 began back in February, though it has never been officially confirmed if the shoot has since wrapped up. Taking this and the release of Season 5 into account, fans are most likely looking at a release window between November and December.

“Yee!! More Xmas episodes!” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second weighing in, “Yaaaay! Good news. This will be a nice winter treat I can’t wait to see what’s in store… I hope Mel finally gets to have a baby.”

“Yes I cannot wait any longer. I want to see Mel and her dad’s story and I know more problems for Brady are coming around,” a third mused.

Virgin River Season 6 plot details haven’t been revealed yet, but will most likely feature a time jump and Mel and Jack’s journey to parenthood, according to showrunners… as well as answering what Everett has to tell his long-lost daughter.

In the meantime, catch up with the Season 5 Part 2 ending, the original Virgin River books, and shows just like Virgin River to binge while you wait.