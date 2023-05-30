I Think You Should Leave: Best cameos in Season 3

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns to Netflix today for Season 3 today – these are the best cameos across all six episodes.

I Think You Should Leave is a twisted sketch show from the messed up minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin.

Season 1 and 2 featured a plethora of cameos, including Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Schwartzman, Fred Willard, and Steven Yuen.

I Think You Should Leave Season 3 features some of those stars returning, alongside new comedy actors appearing, with these cameos the best of the bunch…

Fred Armisen (Episode 1)

The former Saturday Night Live star plays a Dad who doesn’t get enough respect from his sons. So to intimidate them, he hires a production company to film him beating up a kid their age. Though his children immediately see through his rouse, when it’s clear the victim he’s punching is an old man dressed as a kid.

Will Forte (Episode 2)

MacGruber himself – Will Forte – plays a man with who crawls under a car that’s blocking his way. Only to get his ponytail – which reaches all the way down to his butt-hole – caught under the car. He then shouts at the women trying to free him, as well as the man across the road offering his help.

Tim Meadows (Episode 5)

Another SNL alumni – Tim Meadows – pops up in Episode 5 playing the father of the bride at a wedding. While taking silly photos involving props, Tim panics, picks up a purple feather, sticks it down his throat, and vomits. Meadows then loses it, and starts ranting and raving.

Jason Schwartzman (Episode 5)

Longtime Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman plays a guy at a party who says he needs to stop talking about his kids. Tim Robinson takes this very seriously, doing every “wild thing” in his power to stop Schwartzman mentioning his children, from starting a dance to pretending a dog is giving him oral sex. That’s before things get really weird.

Those are the best cameos in this seen, but also look out for the likes of Sam Richardson (Veep), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), and Patti Harrison (Search Party).

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. For more TV and Movies coverage, check out the below previews…

