Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 recap: Prequel gets its best guest star yet

In the last week of single episodes before the final stretch, Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10 has pulled out the stops with its best guest star to date.

While the Cooper family is the heart of Young Sheldon’s story, the fictional town of Medford has an eclectic bunch of side characters who come and go. From country legend Reba McEntire to nosy neighbor Brenda, some of these faces stay while some are never seen again.

Back in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, Meemaw’s (a.k.a Connie) criminal enterprise was raided by police, leading her to be placed on house arrest after she’s considered a flight risk. It might be bad news for her, but it’s good news for fans, with the storyline setting up the intro of Young Sheldon’s best guest star of all time — Octavia Spencer.

Coming 16 years after her cameo sting on The Big Bang Theory, her new role dictates what will happen to Meemaw after her sentencing — meaning Spencer holds all the cards in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10.

Connie gets community service in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10

At the start of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10, it’s revealed that Connie has received a community sentence of 140 hours for operating an illegal gambling room in the back of the local laundromat. She reports to her probation officer, Officer Thomason (Spencer) while trying to pretend she’s older and frailer than she actually is. Thomason sees straight through it as a gimmick for a lighter sentence, reading off a list of potential schemes that Connie can complete her service for.

Eventually, the pair settle on Connie being allowed to serve a church of her choice — but Connie has a plan. Telling Mary what’s on offer, Connie asks her to fill out her timesheet on her behalf, meaning that she doesn’t have to do any work. Mary won’t have any of it but is pleased that Connie can complete the sentence with her. When Connie arrives for her first day, she tries to dodge duties by offering to pick up Pastor Jeff’s suit from the dry cleaners… which happens to be next to the nail salon. Mary decides she will pick what Connie does for work, settling on sorting the donation room.

Octavia Spencer owns Connie’s “tired old a**”

Connie is taken aback by just how much clutter is taking up the donation room, with Mary adding that it’s a good job Connie has so many hours to work off. Connie turns to George to try and help, who claims to know Thomason because her son is on the football team. George heads to Thomason’s office to talk things through but makes things worse when Thomason asks whether he’d give special treatment to a player who is missing practice.

Instead of getting stuck in, Connie reads smutty books given away as donations — until Officer Thomason busts her. Thomason tells Connie about her chat with George, laying into Connie for trying to get reduced hours by any means possible. She says that Connie’s “tired old a**” is her’s to do with as she pleases, stating that she wants the donation room spick and span by the time she revisits in a few days. Connie says she has nothing else left to do but turn to the big guns: allowing Sheldon to organize the room the way he sees fit.

Georgie butts heads with Mandy and Audrey

Meanwhile, Mandy finds that Audrey is trying to control how Cece is raised after arriving home to find Audrey refusing to comfort Cece while she cries on the monitor. Audrey tells Mandy that Cece will tire herself eventually, but Mandy goes to check on her. A while later, Audrey interjects Mandy and Georgie’s routine with pacifier advice, with Georgie swayed by what Audrey is saying. This upsets Mandy, causing tension between them.

When Georgie goes to confront Audrey at the tire shop, Jim takes him aside and explains that the best thing to do is agree with whichever one he is with, never letting it slip that the two are incredibly alike. Georgie does this, but Mandy sees through it, saying that she wants her marriage to be better than her parents. That evening, both Mandy and Georgie speak their mind to Audrey — though thank her for recommending a new pediatrician — but Georgie and Jim quickly leave the room when things get heated.

Sheldon and Mary save the day

At the end of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 10, Mary is horrified to find Connie is using Sheldon to complete her service, still angry as her for almost getting Georgie arrested. Mary makes Sheldon leave, claiming that Connie has to do the work herself. However, when Connie returns the next day, both Mary and Sheldon are helping out with the organizing, with Mary claiming she felt bad — then revealing that Sheldon couldn’t sleep knowing the room was only half-organized.

By the end of the episode, Connie returns to Thomason having completed her first 40 hours, with Thomason claiming that Mary told her Connie did a lot of hard work herself. Connie makes one last-ditch attempt to get her sentence reduced as “things are going so well,” then leaves, telling Thomason that she’ll see her next week.

