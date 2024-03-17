Young Sheldon fans have one Cooper family moment they want to see before show ends

The end of Young Sheldon is fast approaching, and fans of the Big Bang Theory spinoff are keeping their fingers crossed for one last cameo.

Young Sheldon, the prequel series for The Big Bang Theory, will soon be ending its seven-year reign of the small screen. The show — which follows a young Sheldon Cooper navigate the trials of growing up as a child genius — became a hit, and fans are clearly devastated to see it end.

But alas, Season 7 is the last we’ll see of young Sheldon and his family. (Until the latest spinoff comes out, that is.) With so many theories and possibilities for how the show could end, there’s still a few more things fans want to see before it closes out.

One item on the wish list has fans calling for one final cameo, which would definitely create a poignant Cooper family moment if it did happen.

Young Sheldon fans want to see Young Mary and Older Mary interact

On Reddit, fans are agreeing that Young Sheldon Season 7 should include a scene with the older version of Mary, played by Laurie Metcalf.

“It was disappointing (and a bit inexplicable, to be honest) not to have Laurie Metcalf in the finale of TBBT, but surely they could make it happen for YS,” the original post said. “Maybe a dream sequence where Mary’s worried about the future, and her older self reassures her that everything’s going to be alright.”

The idea of this seemed to resonate with fans, who also agreed that Metcalf should have reprised her role in the Big Bang Theory finale. In reality, Metcalf was busy on Broadway during the time of the final season, hence why she didn’t appear.



An interaction with the two versions of Mary would be especially touching, since both eras of the Cooper matriarch are played by real life mother and daughter duo. Yes, that’s right — Zoe Perry is Laurie Metcalf’s daughter!

On the thread, fans quickly jumped in to support the idea of an on-screen reunion between both versions of Mary. “Cliché or not that would still be cool,” one user wrote. Another also agreed, saying: “I would love that!”

“It would be great,” said another. “They did it in TBBT with Sheldon getting to watch Young Sheldon give him a motivational speech that then turned into his father.”

“I came here to post this, and found your post first! I would love it if there is a well kept secret and she will be on,” one fan hoped.

