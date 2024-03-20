Big Bang Theory star reveals “beautiful” Young Sheldon cameo

Adult Sheldon’s cameo in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale is “beautiful,” according to Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons.

The prequel series announced that Parsons and Mayim Bialik — who played Amy Cooper in The Big Bang Theory — would physically appear in the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale on May 16, though details of exactly how they will feature have largely been kept under wraps.

However, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sheldon actor has revealed that his upcoming cameo is “so beautiful.”

“It was even more beautiful than I expected it to be,” Parsons explained. “One of the reasons I was excited to do it is because what they wrote is so sweet and I think they worked Mayim [Bialik] and I into that show so beautifully. I hope everyone agrees.

“But also for us the way that they tape — because they’re a single-camera show and we’re multi-camera — the whole look of the show was a really special experience,” he continued. “To get to go with Mayim, in a world we’re really guests and revisit these characters a little older, just a completely different circumstance.”

In Seasons 1-6 of Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons has served as a long-standing voiceover for each episode, though has never been linked to the prequel series in any other way.

After wrapping up TBBT in 2019, Parsons has alluded to wanting to distance himself from the franchise, particularly when it came to potential spinoffs later down the line.

“At this point, hell no. In 30 years, maybe,” Parsons told The Independent back in 2022. “You’ll have to ask me then. It’ll depend on how nice the beach is I’m living on. If it’s flooded away, I might come back.”

Now that the Sheldon spinoff curse has been broken — although his appearance in the upcoming Georgie and Mandy sequel seems unlikely — fan theories have been forthcoming about what they think Big Bang Theory might tie into Young Sheldon.

Alongside the popular theory that Sheldon and Amy’s children will be introduced, fans also believe that the Young Sheldon finale will be a flash-forward to The Big Bang Theory, proving that Parsons’ narration is actually him recounting childhood stories in his memory.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.