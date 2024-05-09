Young Sheldon fans just noticed iconic guest star in Season 7

Young Sheldon Season 7 might be coming to an end next week, but fans have only just noticed that a frequent guest star is already a TV icon.

As Young Sheldon Season 7 draws the prequel to a close for good, many fan-favorite characters are making their return to Medford for one final goodbye. However, as Sheldon says goodbye to Nathan from the comic book store, fans have only just worked out who he actually is — Steve from hit kid’s TV show Blue’s Clues.

Fictional Steve — whose real name is Steve Burns — starred in Blue’s Clues from 1996 to 2006, before being involved behind the scenes with follow-up movies Blue’s Clues & You! and Blues Big City Adventure.

“Hold up… is that Steve Burns?!?!” one comment replied to a new clip of the pair in Young Sheldon Season 7, with another pointing out, “I’ve watched all episodes of Young Sheldon and this is the first time that I’ve noticed this is Steve!”

“STEVE?! What are you doing here?!” a third weighed in, with a fourth adding: “I love that Steve always makes the best cameos.”

Burns’ character Nathan was first introduced back in Season 3 when Sheldon is trying to track down a missed episode of Star Trek. From there, Sheldon begins to venture to King Kong Comics, where Nathan works, once he finds his interest in superheroes after a brief health scare.

Nathan is set to return again in Season 7 Episode 12, which is already setting up key plots for both Sheldon and George. The official synopsis reads “George Sr. gets an exciting job offer; Sheldon prepares for his move to California.”

Characters such as Tam, Paige, and Dr. Sturgis are also set to return for upcoming episodes in Season 7.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.