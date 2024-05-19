Young Sheldon star teases Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage cameo

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon has come to an end with an emotional series finale, but that doesn’t mean that the Cooper family is saying goodbye to television altogether.

The upcoming spin-off series Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will follow Sheldon’s older brother as he and his new bride go through the ups and down of both marriage and parenthood.

Though some Young Sheldon characters will be returning, there’s no word on if the main cast will make any cameos, though star Iain Armitage has revealed he’s ready to return if asked to.

“If I got a call to go back, that’d be so much fun. I’d be honored to,” Armitage told TVLine. “I’m also just excited to get to sit back on my couch with some popcorn and watch their show because they’re so good. But I could totally see myself getting in the khakis again, putting on the old penny loafers and bow tie, and going back out on the job.

“It’s going to be so fun to see. Montana and Miss Emily are both so funny and so talented, and they play off each other so well. They’re very contrasting characters… and I love them together so much.”

The young actor posted an emotional goodbye to his character of Sheldon Cooper, which he has been playing since he was 9-years-old, so it’s not surprising that he would want to return to the role.

Sheldon being in the Georgie and Mandy spin-off could open the door for his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) to appear as well, though Revord isn’t sure if that’s an option at this time.

“I’m not sure. I mean, if Young Sheldon had gotten more seasons, I would have 10,000% signed on to do more,” Revord said .”But now that it’s over, I’m also kind of excited to see what else is out there and try different things. Something dramatic would be a lot of fun.

“I mean, I’m definitely going to go to the tapings. I have to go annoy Montana. I’ll be cheering on Montana and Emily from the sidelines.”

Executive producer Steve Holland did confirm that Young Sheldon characters audiences have come to love will be “still exist in this world” and can “make appearances and drop by,” so viewers will have to wait and see if any original series members takes up that offer.

For more, check out our guide to the timeline of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage and find out if there’ll be a Young Sheldon Season 8.