How to watch Ride Along 2 – is it on Netflix?

With Ride Along dropping on Netflix over the weekend, you might be wondering: is Ride Along 2 available on the streaming platform too? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the sequel.

Though Ride Along wasn’t exactly a critical darling (just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes), the movie fared incredibly well at the box office when it dropped back in 2014, earning approximately $154.5 million worldwide on an estimated $25 million budget.

Directed by Tim Story, the film stars Kevin Hart as a “fast-talking guy” who gets entangled in the latest case of his girlfriend’s “hot-tempered cop” brother, played by Ice Cube. “In order to prove that he deserves his future bride, he must survive the most insane 24 hours of his life.”

Ride Along arrived on Netflix on July 16, 2023, with many fans rewatching the hilarious flick – but what about the sequel? Here’s what you need to know about how to stream Ride Along 2, including if it’s on Netflix.

Is Ride Along 2 on Netflix?

No, Ride Along 2 isn’t streaming on Netflix right now. But if you want to see Kevin Hart and Ice Cube reprise their roles for another misadventure, the movie is available to buy or rent on various on-demand platforms.

This includes Amazon Prime Video, where you can rent Ride Along 2 for $3.99 or own it for $14.99. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

Or you can rent or buy it on iTunes, YouTube Movies, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, and more.

What is Ride Along 2 about?

As per Universal Pictures, Ride Along 2, which dropped in 2016, “reunites the partners and brothers-in-law-to-be as they take on new crime in Miami. The absurdity quickly unfolds while tough cop and all-around cool guy James (Ice Cube) works to solve a major case with the mouthy wannabe Ben (Kevin Hart).”

The synopsis goes on to state: “In the riotous sequel to the action-comedy hit that first brought together the hilarious mismatched cops, ‘Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are the comedy duo of the year,’ according to Dave Morales, KRIV-TV (Fox).”

Will there be a Ride Along 3?

In an exclusive interview with The Wrap upon the release of the sequel, director Tim Story said that a Ride Along 3 was in the works. However, we haven’t heard much about the project since.

The filmmaker told the outlet at the time: “We’re writing the script right now, we’re writing away and basically, I’m waiting to see some pages and we’re excited for the idea and what it can be and of course bringing Kevin [Hart] and Ice Cube back together because they are the greatest odd couple in the world.

“I’m impatiently waiting for a script to be given to me. We have some great ideas.”

Unfortunately, there’s b​​een little shared about the movie since then, other than an update in 2018 when producer Will Packer told Metro: “Yeah, we are actually still working on the script for that.

“We haven’t locked in on the script just yet. And Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are both extremely busy, so we’ll see. I’ve got to find the time. I’ve got to sew both of those guys down in order to make that movie.”

It appears scheduling the two stars has been a little harder than expected, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated if anything changes.

For now, you can watch Ride Along on Netflix, and check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

