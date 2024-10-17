Smile 2 will be available on this streaming platform first

Smile 2 is set to be one of the horror hits of the year, and here’s where you’ll be able to watch the movie at home.

The first Smile movie was one of the surprise hits of 2022, grossing a whopping $217 million, from a budget of just $17 million.

The brainchild of writer-director Parker Finn, the film revolved on an evil entity that was passed from person-to-person, and can be seen in the form of a malevolent grin.

That box office success meant a sequel was inevitable, and this week Smile 2 is finally reaching screens. Here’s what we know about the movie’s release plan.

How to watch Smile 2

Smile 2 played in previews last night (October 16), hits UK screens today (October 17) and is released in US cinemas tomorrow (October 18).

It’s a theatrical-only release to begin with, timed to coincide with Halloween, meaning Smile 2 will be doing battle with Terrifier 3 in cinemas worldwide.

The first movie hit screens in September 2022, before launching on VOD in November, and then DVD, Blu-ray, and 4k UHD in December. So it will probably be a couple of months before you can watch the sequel from the comfort of your couch.

Smile 2 streaming details

There’s one streaming service that Smile 2 will likely land on first: Paramount+.

That’s because the sequel is a Paramount Pictures production, and its predecessor debuted on that streaming service on November 15, 2022.

The only question will be if it’s available to rent or buy before then – on the likes of Prime Video, and Apple TV – which often happens with major releases. Meaning you might be able to purchase Smile 2 before the end of the year.

Where to stream the first movie

The original Smile is available to stream on the aforementioned Paramount+, as well as Hulu.

If you aren’t signed up to either of those services, Smile can be rented from Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Spectrum for $3.99, while if you want to own the horror movie, it can be purchased from Prime Video and Apple TV+ for $7.99.

