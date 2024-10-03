Joker 2 will be available on this streaming platform first

Arthur Fleck devotees can finally have their day, as Joker 2 is finally here – and thankfully, there’s only really one place on streaming the new movie will end up.

Joker: Folie à Deux has made some changes to Arthur’s world. Not only has Harley Quinn entered Arkham to steal his heart (and possibly his sanity), but the new movie is set to be a grand song-and-dance musical.

Much like the original Todd Phillips flick, Joker 2 has proven to be a polarizing piece of work. With a 47% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a shock genre twist, it’s safe to say this won’t be what anyone expects.

Intriguing stuff, but how can you watch it all? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Joker 2, including details on streaming services and theatrical release.

How to watch Joker 2

The only way to watch Joker: Folie à Deux for now is to head to theaters from October 4, 2024.

It’s a theatrical-only release to begin with, meaning you won’t find it on streaming or digital for a couple of months at least.

The first Joker movie was released in October 2019, and didn’t come onto streaming until May 2020. So unless you want to wait eight months to catch it as part of your streaming subscription, we’d suggest heading out to theaters to catch up on the Clown Prince of Crime and his latest crimes.

Joker: Folie à Deux streaming details

There’s one streaming service that Joker: Folie à Deux will reliably land on first: Max.

This is where the first Joker movie went when it made its streaming debut, and since this is where the majority of Warner Bros. movies end up (including the DC movies), this is a safe bet.

Warner Bros. Pictures

But ahead of this, it’s likely Joker 2 will end up available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This usually kicks in a little earlier than streaming platforms, so you might even be able to buy it at home before the end of 2024.

Where to stream the first movie

If you want to revisit the original 2019 Joker movie, then as above, you’ll need to head to Max.

If you’re not signed up to the platform, you can rent the movie on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video for $3.99. Or, to buy, that’ll set you back $7.99 on both services.

It’s worth checking out the first movie, since Joker: Folie à Deux takes place two years afterwards, during Arthur Fleck’s murder trial and imprisonment in Arkham Asylum.

